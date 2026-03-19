Max Verstappen and any other driver who is not happy with F1’s new formula should either quit the sport or “learn to respect” the job, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has been one of the more outspoken critics of Formula 1’s new battery harvesting era.

Montoya delivers a blunt message to Verstappen and fellow critics of F1’s new era.

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Formula 1 embarked on an all-new era this season as the sport not only adopted new technical regulations, but also a new engine formula. And it’s the latter that’s making headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

Energy management, battery harvesting and super clipping have become the buzzwords of 2026, and not everyone is happy about it.

Red Bull driver Verstappen called it “Mario Kart” racing, quipping: “I swapped the simulator for my Nintendo Switch and, yeah, practicing a bit of Mario Kart, actually!”

“Yeah, finding the mushrooms is going quite well. The blue shell is a bit more difficult, but I’m working on it. The rockets are still not there. The rocket is coming!”

His comment came days after Charles Leclerc told his race engineer Bryan Bozzo, “This is like the mushroom in Mario Kart” as he raced to third place in Australia.

They are not alone in their Mario Kart assessment of F1’s new formula, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez and Oliver Bearman also likening the new regulations to playing a video game.

Their comments did not go down well with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali, who called the drivers, especially Verstappen, out for his criticism.

He said: “It’s wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about our incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow in general terms. And that’s the only thing that I will say is not right.”

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However, the former Ferrari team principal isn’t the only one who believes the drivers should keep their negative opinions to themselves.

In fact, former F1 driver Montoya reckons it’s a case of shut up or quit.

“At some point, Formula 1 needs to do what the sports world in the United States does – the people who don’t respect the sport, there’s the door,” Montoya said to AS Colombia.

“They can leave or get a fine, so they truly learn to respect what they’re doing. That’s what I would do.”

“It’s fine for people to have an opinion,” he added. “I’m not saying they have to like it, but mocking Formula 1 and comparing it to Mario Kart, that shouldn’t be accepted by Formula 1.”

As for those voicing safety concerns, a topic Carlos Sainz has extensively spoken about, the Colombian says there too there is a decision to be made: accept it or quit.

“If he’s afraid, he can stay home and relax,” he said. “I like Carlos a lot, but it’s like they’re trying to get attention for everything.”

He believes the main reason the drivers are complaining is because they’re all losing to Mercedes.

Mercedes has nailed the new engine regulations, claiming the 1-2 in both the Australian and Chinese grands prix as well as the win in the Sprint. The team leads by 31 points ahead of Ferrari after two race weekends.

“80 percent of the comments they make are political,” Montoya insisted. “Why are the drivers complaining that recharging is bad? Because Mercedes can do it better than everyone else.

“If they take advantage away from Mercedes, everyone else will be closer. Carlos is complaining because the Williams isn’t getting good starts. Why aren’t Mercedes complaining?”

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