What Max Verstappen went through in F1 2025 changed him, as Red Bull united around him, generating an aura, like Michael Schumacher had.

That is the opinion of Ralf Schumacher, the six-time Grand Prix winner and Michael’s brother. Verstappen and Red Bull nearly completed the ultimate title comeback mission, a turnaround in which Ralf claims Verstappen was able to “unite, lead and inspire a team around him”.

Ralf Schumacher: F1 2025 ‘changed’ Max Verstappen

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

104 points off top spot after his home race, Verstappen, understandably, was seen as a rank outsider at best to make it five Drivers’ titles in a row.

But, second at the Dutch GP was the start of a streak, one which saw him never fail to make the podium after the summer break. That included six Grands Prix wins and a Sprint win, as Verstappen threatened to complete of the greatest F1 title comebacks ever seen.

In the end, he fell just two points short, as Lando Norris became World Champion.

Regardless, it was quite the turnaround for a Red Bull team which encountered major difficulties by the summer, with long-serving team boss Christian Horner shown the door following the British Grand Prix.

In a Sport1 interview, Schumacher suggested that Red Bull made that Horner call too late.

“This led to a long period of chaos until the car was back in a condition that allowed Max to win with it,” Schumacher opined.

Once that happened, Verstappen, in the opinion of Ralf, unlocked a Michael Schumacher-esque “aura”.

After winning two titles with Benetton, Michael Schumacher established himself as a Ferrari and F1 icon, winning five Drivers’ Championships in a row between 2000-04.

“But what emerged from this is remarkable: a real unity, especially with Laurent Mekies and the engineering team around Verstappen,” Ralf continued of Verstappen’s feat.

“Max is someone who can extract an enormous amount out of a car – you could see that in comparison to Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

“But it was still a tremendous team effort. And that changed Max. He gained this added bonus, this ability and aura that Michael also had, to unite, lead and inspire a team around him.

“Having people who would walk through fire for you is crucial. Max now has this Michael gene too.”

Interestingly, Verstappen recently pointed to Horner as someone who “went through fire” for him, as he discussed the strong relationship between them which remains.

Asked by Viaplay how regularly he is in touch with Horner, Verstappen said: “Every week, every race.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, mostly by text message. But also on holiday, for example. Every week. Every race weekend. Even after he left.

“Of course, he knows everyone on the team, but it’s more about ‘good luck’ and ‘I believe in you’ – he’s the biggest fan.

“What we’ve all been through. But also ‘you know you can do it.’

“All that kind of stuff, and apart from that, of course, we talk about things other than racing.”

Verstappen added on the Horner sack call: “Ultimately, it’s always difficult. You’ve built up a bond with Christian and achieved so much – especially in 2021, including those moments. You never forget that.

“Christian really went through fire for me. Things like that are always difficult when you talk to each other on the phone.”

Another long-standing Verstappen ally departed Red Bull following the 2025 campaign, that being Helmut Marko, the firm’s senior advisor and driver programme boss.

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

Ranking every Red Bull driver in the team’s history from Coulthard to Tsunoda

Max Verstappen named best driver on the grid as Hamilton drops out of top 10

Marko felt it was time to bow out after Verstappen’s title near-miss, and Ralf is certain that Verstappen has reached a point where he will be fine at Red Bull without Marko alongside him in the garage.

Asked what impact he feels Marko stepping down at Red Bull will have, Schumacher replied: “Everything in life has its time.

“Dr Marko deliberately chose this moment, and he deserves the utmost respect for that.

“He still had a contract. He could have stayed. But he saw that the World Championship was narrowly missed; perhaps he wasn’t entirely satisfied with himself either. And he saw what Max had become. That role at Max’s side was simply no longer necessary.

“And constantly flying around the world at over 80 years of age is no mean feat.

“Marko always said that he and Dietrich Mateschitz led the team in a straightforward manner. When you suddenly find yourself sitting in board meetings with eight people, it’s a completely different world.”

Verstappen and Red Bull will strive for fresh success as a new era arrives from F1 2026.

Both the chassis and engine regulations have undergone major change, with Red Bull readying to debut their first F1 engine, developed in partnership with Ford.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Sergio Perez talks Verstappen, Horner and Red Bull after ‘hardest job in F1’