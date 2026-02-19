Max Verstappen has clarified his ‘Formula E on steroids’ remark, insisting his concerns centre on energy management rather than criticism of the all-electric series.

This season, Formula 1 is embarking on a new era with a 50/50 split in electrical and combustion power coupled with fully sustainable fuel.

Max Verstappen: ‘Let Formula E be Formula E – we should stay Formula 1’

It is a long way from the petrol-guzzling V12s last run in 1995, or even the 2.4-litre V8s raced as recently as 2013.

Formula 1 adopted hybrid turbocharged V6 engines that featured both a kinetic energy recovery system (MGU-K) and a heat energy recovery system (MGU-H) in 2014. The power unit delivered a near-on 80/20 split, with the internal combustion engine producing around 550 kW and the MGU-K electrical system providing about 120 kW of peak power.

This year, the split is nearly 50/50, with electrical energy almost tripling.

Battery management will, according to Verstappen, be one of the biggest issues the drivers have to deal with this season.

And he wasn’t the only driver to make a Formula E reference in his verdict on the new cars, with Liam Lawson turning to his compatriot and Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy for a few tips.

Verstappen equated the experience to “Formula E on steroids,” a comment he has now moved to clarify. Rather than a snipe at the all-electric series, he framed it as a critique of Formula 1’s regulatory direction.

“Well, let’s hope not,” Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain on the opening day of the second test when asked if battery management in F1 could open the door for Formula E drivers to make the switch.

“Not about the drivers, because there are a lot of good drivers that would be able to perform really well here, but I don’t want us to be close to Formula E.

“I want us to actually stay away from that and be Formula 1.

“So don’t increase the battery, actually get rid of that and focus on a nice engine and have Formula E as Formula E, because that’s what they are about.

“I’m sure that with the new car, from what I’ve seen and talked to some of my friends in there, that’s going to be also a really cool car.

“But let them be Formula E. We should stay Formula 1 and let’s try not to mix that.”

The four-time world champion stressed that his remarks were simply a personal view on the direction of the regulations.

“I’m just sharing my opinion,” he said. “So I think we live in a free world, free speech, and that’s what I felt.

“Not everyone needs to feel like that, but that’s how I felt. And then it also doesn’t matter, of course, what other people have to say about that. I got a question and I shared my opinion.

“I think that I’m allowed to do.

“So it’s not about receiving pushback or whatever, I was just being honest.”

While the Dutch racer may not be a fan of the new regulations, he says it’s a case of so far, so good for Red Bull and its new Red Bull Powertrains engine, and he was quick to stress his confidence in Red Bull’s preparations.

“I think in general, for us, it has been a very positive start to the year. Building a whole new, fresh power unit from the ground up, it’s been really impressive to see.

“It’s been really enjoyable working with everyone. And it’s, of course, a very proud moment for all of us. So it’s been nice.

“Today maybe the start wasn’t that great for the team, also, last week we had one day where it was a bit more difficult. But I guess that’s all to be expected, right?

“But overall, I’m very happy, very happy with the car in general. We don’t have too many problems, so that’s been okay.”

Red Bull has been tipped by Mercedes and McLaren as the team to beat as the sport gears up for the season-opening race in Melbourne on 6-8 March.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

