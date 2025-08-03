Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are facing a trip to the stewards after the Hungarian Grand Prix after the FIA launched an investigation into an incident between the pair.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton for 11th place at Turn 4 close to the halfway stage of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver taking to the run-off area.

Verstappen’s car was only marginally alongside Hamilton’s at the time of the incident.

The incident was quickly noted by Race Control before it was announced that Verstappen was under investigation.

It was confirmed a short time later that the investigation would be held after the race, giving Verstappen and Hamilton the opportunity to share their sides of the story.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team made its feelings on the incident clear in the aftermath of the incident.

In a series of live updates on the team’s social media channels, Red Bull wrote: “Lap 30: Max scares Lewis off the road at Turn 4 and is up to P11.”

The message was accompanied by an ‘applause’ emoji.

Verstappen and Hamilton had both had frustrating weekends in Hungary prior to the incident at Turn 4.

Verstappen, who found himself under investigation after throwing a towel from his car during Friday’s second practice session, claimed that he is unlikely to win a race again in F1 2025 after qualifying eighth in Budapest.

Hamilton, meanwhile, failed to make Q3 for the third qualifying session in a row following two Q1 exits in the space of 24 hours at last weekend’s sprint weekend in Belgium.

After qualifying 12th in Hungary, where Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc stormed to pole position, Hamilton called himself “useless” before suggesting that Ferrari should consider replacing him.

He said: “It’s just me every time. I’m useless, absolutely useless.

“Team has no problem, you’ve seen the car’s on pole. They probably need to change driver.”

Verstappen and Hamilton famously duelled for the title over the course of a thrilling 2021 season, which ended with the Red Bull driver securing his maiden World Championship at a highly controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

