Max Verstappen is facing a trip to the FIA stewards after an investigation was launched over a bizarre incident during FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was spotted appearing to throw a towel from the cockpit of his RB21 while moving at slow speed during Friday’s second free practice session in Budapest.

Verstappen and a Red Bull team representative are required to visit the stewards at 1820 local time in Hungary over an alleged breach of Article 34.14 c) of F1’s sporting regulations.

The rule concerns cars being released in an unsafe condition.

Verstappen endured a frustrating opening day of running in Hungary with the reigning four-time World Champion classified ninth, 0.888 seconds off the pace of Lando Norris’s McLaren, in FP1.

He slipped to 14th in FP2 as Verstappen’s deficit to Norris, once again the pacesetter, ballooned to 1.167s.

Verstappen was unable to contain his frustration with the lack of grip from the RB21 over team radio as the session developed.

Asked at one stage to pinpoint the car’s main balance limitation, Verstappen told his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase: “It’s front and rear, mate. It’s just like driving on ice.”

He later added: “I don’t know what’s going on. It’s just undriveable. I can’t get any balance.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday in Hungary, Verstappen ended weeks of speculation surrounding his future by confirming that he will remain a Red Bull driver for the F1 2026 season.

It came after PlanetF1.com reported on Wednesday that George Russell is nearing a new multi-year contract with Mercedes.

Asked if he could confirm that he will remain a Red Bull driver for F1 2026, Verstappen said: “Yeah.

“It’s quite interesting to follow all that, the amount of nice stories certainly that came out of it.

“But for me, I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well, and that’s why I have nothing really to add ever.

“But I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours and, for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.

“I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“I think when you’re not interested in staying then you also stop talking about these kind of things – and I never did.”

