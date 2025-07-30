Mercedes driver George Russell is set to sign a multi-year contract extension with the team, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that Max Verstappen has opted to stay with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

Despite enjoying his best-ever start to the season in F1 2025, culminating in his fourth career victory at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix, Russell has found his seat at Mercedes come under threat over recent weeks in light of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Verstappen.

The reigning four-time World Champion had been linked with a move away from Red Bull with Mercedes emerging as a potential alternative destination for F1 2026.

Russell, who recently entered the final six months of his existing Mercedes deal, revealed at the recent Austrian Grand Prix that discussions with Verstappen and Toto Wolff were “ongoing.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen is now expected to remain with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season, clearing the way for Russell to secure a new deal.

PlanetF1.com understands that Russell is closing in on a multi-year extension with Mercedes, committing him to the Brackley-based team until at least the end of 2027.

Russell could even be confirmed as an F1 2026 Mercedes driver as soon as this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break.

His rookie team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who replaced seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes at the beginning of 2025, is also set to be retained alongside Russell.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at Spa last Thursday, Russell hinted that “finer details” were still to be ironed out before he could secure his stay at Mercedes for 2026.

He said: “The intention [to sign a new contract] was always pre-summer break, because that’s just people go into summer and you want to get something sorted.

“Realistically, is that going to be the case? I don’t know. There is still no contract on the table. So to have something done in the space of two weeks isn’t likely.

“You need to talk about finer details. And Formula 1’s evolving so much now, you need to go through everything with a fine-tooth comb to make sure it’s all okay.”

If confirmed, Russell’s new Mercedes contract is likely to come as a huge boost to his hopes of competing for a maiden World Championship in F1 2026.

Rumours have persisted that Mercedes’ preparations for next year’s new regulations, which will see the sport embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics, are more advanced than its rivals.

Mercedes previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the last major engine rule changes in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ titles split between Hamilton (2014-2015 and 2017-2020) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

Russell joined Mercedes at the start of the 2022 season following a three-year stint with Williams.

