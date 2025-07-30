Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes George Russell closing in on a new Mercedes contract after Max Verstappen’s decision to stay at Red Bull for F1 2026.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed.

George Russell nearing new Mercedes contract after Max Verstappen decision

Mercedes driver George Russell is set to sign a multi-year contract extension with the team, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that Max Verstappen has opted to stay with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season.

Russell is expected to ink a deal committing him to Mercedes until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Read more: George Russell set to sign multi-year contract extension with Mercedes

Audi F1 confirms Revolut as F1 2026 title sponsor

Revolut, the multinational neobank and fintech company, has been confirmed as the title sponsor of the Audi F1 team for the F1 2026 season.

Audi will rebrand the existing Sauber team ahead of F1’s new era next season, with Revolut replacing Stake as the Swiss outfit’s title partner.

As previously reported by PlanetF1.com, Audi F1 is expected to secure a deal with Adidas, the apparel suppliers of rivals Mercedes, for 2026.

Read more: Audi F1 announce major new title sponsor ahead of F1 debut

Renault appoints new chief executive after Luca de Meo resignation

Francois Provost has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Renault Group, the French car manufacturer has announced.

Provost succeeds Luca de Meo, who left the role earlier this month after his resignation was confirmed during this year’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Renault owns the Enstone-based F1 team, which has competed under the banner of Alpine since 2021.

Read more: Renault makes major announcement ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Jeremy Clarkson sides with Max Verstappen in Belgian GP debate

Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has joined Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in criticising the FIA’s cautious management of the rain-affected Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

It comes after George Russell, the Mercedes driver and a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, insisted that race director Rui Marques “made the right call” by taking a conservative approach.

Verstappen aired his frustration with Race Control’s decisions at Spa, describing the early red flag as “way too cautious” over team radio.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson takes Max Verstappen’s side in latest George Russell disagreement

Martin Brundle makes new ‘Team Verstappen claim after Christian Horner exit

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle remains convinced that Red Bull would not have sacked Christian Horner without Max Verstappen’s camp being “fully on board” with the decision.

Horner was dismissed Red Bull earlier this month after more than two decades in charge, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his successor.

Brundle pointed the finger at Team Verstappen in the immediate aftermath of Horner’s departure before rowing back on his original comments at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Read more: Martin Brundle makes new ‘Team Verstappen’ claim over Christian Horner sack