Marko takes fresh aim at Wolff over ‘annoying’ Mercedes move rumours

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko is relieved that the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours have fallen silent.

And he pointed the finger at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, claiming the rumours were “fuelled a bit” by his compatriot, Marko stressing it was a “nonsensical” idea anyway that Verstappen could leave Red Bull for F1 2026.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes ‘nonsensical’, says Marko

Just like last year, the rumour mill sparked into overdrive regarding a huge F1 2026 switch from Red Bull to Mercedes for Verstappen, who has seen his chances of winning a fifth straight World Championship increasingly slip away.

Current Mercedes driver George Russell got the Verstappen to Mercedes ball back rolling, claiming that “ongoing” talks between both parties were influencing his path to a new deal. Wolff and Verstappen both failed to categorically shut down the suggestion.

However, Red Bull is set to hold on to its star driver for F1 2026, while Russell closes in on a new multi-year Mercedes deal, with rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli expected to remain in an unchanged Mercedes line-up for F1 2026.

The Verstappen to Mercedes rumours had been further fuelled by a performance-related exit clause in the Dutchman’s contract – which it was believed could be activated if he were fourth or lower in the Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix – and Marko called out Wolff for adding even more fuel to the fire.

With only one round to go before the summer break, Verstappen goes into the Hungarian Grand Prix 28 points ahead of P4 Russell, so with a maximum of 25 up for grabs, the clause can no longer be triggered this year based on that information.

Ahead of the race weekend, Marko was asked by the Kronen Zeitung how happy he is that there will be no Verstappen future questions to answer.

“That was annoying recently,” he said with a smile.

“Above all, everyone thought they knew better than us what the exit clause looked like.

“It was all fuelled a bit by Toto.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Formula 1 is on the brink of a new era, as the 2026 campaign will see new chassis and engine regulations come into effect.

For Red Bull, their challenge goes far beyond the chassis. It will debut the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine in 2026, current power unit supplier Honda switching allegiances to Aston Martin and triggering Red Bull to take the plunge of becoming an engine manufacturer for the first time.

With such sweeping changes, the pecking order could be turned on its head, so Marko feels Verstappen logically should observe the results before deciding his next move.

“But it was always clear to me, because it would have been nonsensical for Max to switch in 2026,” Marko continued. “Because it’s a blank slate: nobody knows who has the best engine or the best chassis. There are many parameters where things can go wrong.

“If I were Verstappen, I would look at that first and then decide.”

Verstappen remains under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028.

