Max Verstappen addresses future beyond F1 2026 as Mercedes rumours put to bed

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he’ll remain with Red Bull Racing for the F1 2026 season — but the reigning champion is still mum on what comes next.

While he did mention his interest in GT3 racing, Verstappen said he won’t be participating in any “speculation.”

What the future might look like for Max Verstappen

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

After several weeks of rumours that a change could be in the near future, Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will indeed remain with Red Bull Racing through the end of the F1 2026 season.

Asked outright if he’d remain with the team, Verstappen told media, including PlanetF1.com, “I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours and, for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

While it may have been clear to Verstappen, it was not clear to many others.

His name had been linked to the Mercedes Formula 1 team, particularly as both drivers currently lack a contract and because team principal Toto Wolff had admitted that he’d be interested in having Verstappen on the team.

Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull Racing runs through the end of 2028, though it is believed that there are performance clauses that could see him released if certain standards are not met.

So, even though he confirmed his place for 2026, the future beyond that could still be in doubt — and the reigning champion declined to comment any further on what his career could look like in 2027 or 2028.

“I don’t know. I mean, if you ask me that question next year, then yes, we all have that speculation,” he said.

“But for me, I never speak about it, because I’m more interested in just working on the performance of things. That’s why I also never really talk about what is in my contract.”

The speculation around Verstappen’s future, however, seemed to come to a climax just before the three-week off-period during which Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner was sacked. There were plenty of rumours linking Verstappen’s private jet to Toto Wolff’s yacht, with suggestions that the two men were meeting up to hash out contract details.

But clearly that is no longer the case. Verstappen was asked if the changes in Red Bull or any signs of performance upticks lie at the heart of his decision.

“I don’t really need to go into detail about that,” he stated.

“I just like the people that I’m working with. We have had already a lot of great success.

“Next year is completely different, also from the engine side. It’s all very exciting, that’s for sure.

“And I think only that. I don’t want to go too much in detail.”

Verstappen was also asked about his long-term future — as in, what he might like to do when he ultimately retires.

“I think after, after Formula 1, probably a bit more different style, you know,” he explained.

“So that’s why I’m working already on the GT3 project to, you know, learn the basics of what you need to be successful racing.

“Of course, you have to make your mistakes as well. That’s how you become better. And I prefer to start early.

“So when I basically, let’s say, stop here, everything is well set up and the right people around you to manage them.”

