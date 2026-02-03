McLaren has revealed the sound of its hypercar engine ahead of the team’s arrival in the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

It comes after McLaren’s hypercar was sold for $7.5million in a rare auction at the end of 2025, more than a year before its first race in the WEC.

McLaren WEC team reveals sound of 2027 hypercar engine

McLaren announced last year that it is to enter the WEC in 2027 with the Woking outfit set to compete against F1 rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin, Alpine and Cadillac in the highest tier of endurance racing.

The team’s WEC entry will see McLaren return to the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours, an event won by the manufacturer in 1995.

McLaren will officially compete as McLaren United AS in the WEC in 2027 following a tie-up between the Woking squad and the United Autosports team founded by McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.

The team is being headed by James Barclay, the former Jaguar team principal in Formula E, with Mikkel Jensen becoming McLaren’s first WEC driver signing last month.

The as-yet-unnamed McLaren hypercar will be produced by Italian manufacturer Dallara and feature a twin-turbo V6 engine designed and developed in house by McLaren.

McLaren has released a first teaser of the sound of its hypercar engine, posting a short clip to social media (below).

Our WEC Hypercar is alive! 🔉 The purpose-built McLaren V6 twin turbo-charged engine is completing long-runs on the dyno, having finished the initial test phase and its first laps of Le Mans. We couldn’t leave you waiting to hear it… pic.twitter.com/5irHpCRVYu — McLaren Endurance Racing (@MCLEndurance) January 27, 2026

The accompanying caption reads: “Our WEC Hypercar is alive!

“The purpose-built McLaren V6 twin turbo-charged engine is completing long-runs on the dyno, having finished the initial test phase and its first laps of Le Mans.

“We couldn’t leave you waiting to hear it…”

In a separate post, McLaren confirmed to a fan that the clip did not demonstrate the engine at “full chat”, teasing: “We will leave you wanting more…”

In an unusual move, the McLaren hypercar was sold for a hefty fee in an auction at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The so-called ‘Triple Crown’ auction saw McLaren sell its 2027 hypercar as well as its 2026 F1 car and a 2026-spec McLaren IndyCar.

The hypercar was sold for an eye-watering $7,598,750 (£5.6m/€6.4m at current exchange rates).

The IndyCar was sold for $848,750 (£629,195/€720,716) with McLaren’s 2026 F1 car fetching $11,480,000 (£8.5m/€9.7m), making it the sixth-most expensive Formula 1 car to be sold at auction.

The combined sales of the three cars amounted to a final total of $19,927,500.

The winning bidder for the hypercar will receive the WEC machine in the first quarter of 2028 with the new owner’s name set to be inscribed on the chassis tag.

Along with the car, the successful bidder will also receive a book dedicated to the selected chassis, which will document the car’s on-track history, as well as a race suit by one of the McLaren WEC drivers in 2027.

Hospitality experiences at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours, Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 have also been included in the prize, as well as hospitality tickets for every round of the 2027 WEC season and a private tour of the McLaren Technology Centre.

The winning bidder of the MCL40 F1 machine, which made its on-track debut at last week’s shakedown in Barcelona, will also receive the car in the first quarter of 2028.

McLaren will provide a showcar of its title-winning 2025 F1 car, the MCL39, in the meantime.

