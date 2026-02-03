As first reported by PlanetF1.com, Jack Doohan has been confirmed as a Haas F1 reserve driver for the F1 2026 season, completing the team’s line-up alongside Esteban Ocon, Oliver Bearman and Ryō Hirakawa.

The 23-year-old Australian joined Haas on the back of a brief foray into Formula 1 where he completed six grands prix for Alpine during F1 2025, having made his debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before returning to a reserve driver role.

Jack Doohan back in the paddock with Haas

Joining Alpine in F1 2025 in a late outing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he replaced the axed Esteban Ocon, Doohan was back on the grid last season.

But even before his first race, the Australian was blighted by speculation that he was just a placeholder for new Flavio Briatore signing, Franco Colapinto.

He was eventually dropped after six races without a single point, but given Colapinto also didn’t score for Alpine, rumours continued late into the season that Doohan could yet return.

That, however, was rubbished by team principal Briatore with Doohan going on to part ways with Alpine in the off-season.

Facing the prospect of not returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2026, the Australian contemplated a move into Super Formula with the Aussie covered a test in Suzuka in mid-December.

Following that three-day outing with Kondo Racing, PlanetF1 understands Doohan elected against joining the operation.

Instead, the 23-year-old is solely pressing on with his F1 pursuits and has signed as Haas‘ official reserve driver for the F1 2026 World Championship. He joins Japan’s Ryō Hirakawa as one of two drivers holding the roles this season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team,” said Doohan. “It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career.

“I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.”

Team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.

“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”

Haas has yet to confirm Doohan programme for the F1 2026 season and is likely to be barred from FP1 session swhere teams are mandated to run a rookie driver on four occasions (two in each car) during a season.

With seven grands prix to his name, Doohan is not eligible.

He could, however, take part in Testing of Previous Car outings with Haas and title sponsor Toyota.

