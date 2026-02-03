Lance Stroll had the honour of debuting Aston Martin’s AMR26, but his run during the Barcelona shakedown was curtailed by a reported electrical problem.

He then handed the car over to Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin’s second day, where the Spaniard covered 49 laps.

Lance Stroll debuted the AMR26, but managed just five laps

Former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins reckons Stroll must be feeling “a little bit hard done by” as he would also want more laps in the car.

Aston Martin delayed its start to pre-season testing, only arriving at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday evening with its all-new Adrian Newey-designed Honda-powered AMR26.

The team spent Thursday building the car and checking its systems before Stroll ventured out for a single installation lap at the start of the final hour of play.

Having returned to the garage for further checks, the Canadian headed out again only to be told to stop the car while out on track.

It was suggested that an electrical issue, perhaps related to Honda’s new power unit, was spotted by the track marshals by way of the car’s LED lights. Stroll was signalled to stop as a result.

His lap count sat at 5.

The AMR26 was back on track on Friday morning, but with Alonso behind the wheel as both drivers were said to be getting a day in the car. Stroll’s day was limited to an hour, Alonso had all eight hours of track time.

The double World Champion covered an unofficial total of 49 laps and finished the day 10th fastest of the 11 runners.

Collins reckons Stroll, although he knew the situation going in, may have been a bit irked by his limited run while his teammate got a better understanding of the Honda-powered Newey car.

“I think he will feel a little bit hard done by, he would have wanted more laps in the car than that,” she told Sky Sports.

“But when they decided who was going to go first, or they drew straws, however they’ve managed it, then it’s luck of the draw.

“It’s the same when you get a wet day, they’ll maybe try and even out those laps in the later tests, if there’s any possibility to do that, and that’ll definitely be where Lance’s objective is.

“If the laps can be the other way around in the final day of Bahrain, he’ll take that, so he won’t feel that disheartened at this stage because he knows it’s just learning about the car and not necessarily the performance running.

“He’s looking quite relaxed there. He’s not looking frustrated with the car, even though he only got four laps, as you say.

“So, maybe a bit quietly confident of the work that’s gone in, and I’m sure he knows it has been hard for everyone back at the factory.”

