McLaren may have pointed the finger at its Mercedes power unit after Melbourne, but Martin Brundle believes that is only half the problem.

The MCL40 also needs an “aero upgrade”.

Martin Brundle says McLaren must understand Mercedes power unit and improve aerodynamics

Reigning world champions McLaren failed to set the stage alight at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, undone by Mercedes’ dominant works team performance.

George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 in qualifying, 0.862s ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in fifth place, before taking the chequered flag in Sunday’s 58-lap grand prix. He claimed the win ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc, with Lando Norris the sole McLaren finisher in fifth place, 51 seconds back.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella pointed to his team’s notable pace deficit to engine supplier Mercedes.

“We remain a little puzzled by the difference we see in the data between the speed of our car and the speed of other cars using the same power unit,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Melbourne.

“It clearly indicates that we should be doing a better job in understanding how to utilise the power unit with the complexities that came with the 2026 regulations.”

Calling for closer “collaboration” with Mercedes HPP, he added: “I have to say, since we are a customer team, this is the first time that we feel we are on the back foot. Even when it comes to the ability to predict how the car will behave and the ability to anticipate how we can improve the car.”

Brundle, however, reckons understanding the Mercedes power unit is just one of two key areas that McLaren need to work on if it hopes to retain the championship titles this season.

The other is the MCL40’s aerodynamics.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports F1, the Briton said: “Lando Norris in the McLaren had relatively poor pace for half the race but, together with his team, was finding chunks of time with different battery power harvesting and deployment, and was flying along nicely at the end, albeit with fresher tyres than the four ahead of him.

“McLaren will increase competitiveness quickly when they can understand the power unit functions and potential as fully as the Mercedes works team supplier.

“They need an aero upgrade too.”

Norris was left to fly the flag alone for McLaren after his teammate Piastri crashed on the formation lap.

The McLaren driver lost control of his MCL40 on the exit of Turn 4, spinning into the barriers and suffering severe damage to the front-right corner.

Piastri claimed that he had an unexpected and “not insignificant” power boost as he accelerated out of the corner, contributing to the mistake that put him out of his home grand prix.

“At McLaren they were already down to one car even before the start when Oscar Piastri dropped his car into the barriers when he was caught out by a combination of cool tyres, a power spike, and riding a kerb all at the same time,” said Brundle.

“That was brutal for him and a great many in the crowd at his home GP. We’ve all done something like that, either going to the grid (I similarly smashed a brand new Tyrrell up in Imola in the mid 80s) or entering the pit lane or suchlike. I felt for him.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

