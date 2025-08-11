As the F1 world waits for Toto Wolff to confirm his Mercedes drivers for the F1 2026 season, the team principal has teased a “watch this space” announcement.

But no, it’s not relating to George Russell or Kimi Antonelli. It’s to do with reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes: Hopefully, that door is going to open

Bottas spent five years on the Formula 1 grid with Mercedes, during which he was billed as “a sensational wingman” by Wolff as he played a key role in Lewis Hamilton’s run of Drivers’ titles, while also helping Mercedes win five teams’ trophies to bring its tally to eight on the trot.

Finishing on the season’s podium in four of his five years at the Brackley squad, Bottas wasn’t able to emulate Hamilton’s success, but such was his impact that the team re-signed him when he lost his Sauber race seat at the end of last year.

Bottas was brought back into the fold as a reserve driver, but also as an experienced head to mentor teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli.

The Finn, though, has made it clear he doesn’t want to be sitting on the sidelines, he wants to race.

Bottas is a leading candidate to join F1’s new 11th Cadillac when the American outfit makes its F1 debut next season.

F1 moves to come, and moves that have been made

👉 The silly season storylines to watch out for in F1’s summer break

👉 Ranked: All the F1 driver moves made for the F1 2025 season

Earlier this year he poked fun at those rumours in an Instagram video as he approached a Cadillac SUV.

“Oh wow, that’s actually a nice seat,” the former Sauber F1 driver said as he stroked the leather. “It’s a great seat,” cameraman Paul Ripke continued.

Bottas agreed: “I wouldn’t mind.”

Ripke then pointed out the fact that there are “two seats”. Bottas jokingly quipped, “And they’re both free?”

“After confirming, he’s asked if he would like to sit in it. “Not yet,” Bottas said while smiling.

But two months on, Bottas has yet to learn whether or not he has one of those two seats with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon revealing he has a long short list.

Wolff, though, has hinted that something could be coming.

“Obviously, Valtteri has been part of the Mercedes family for a long, long time,” Wolff explained during a Mercedes debrief video.

“He is a driver where, if some of our drivers had fish poisoning, you put him in the car and he’s going to be absolutely on pace. That’s great to know, that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets.

“Obviously, with Valtteri, he deserves a race seat.

“Hopefully, that door is going to open. Watch this space.”

F1 fans are also watching this space for confirmation of Mercedes’ F1 2026 line-up.

Although Wolff has said both Russell and Antonelli will continue with the team, the Austrian has yet to officially confirm their places on next year’s grid.

Read next: Behind the scenes of the ‘storytellers’ bringing F1 to our TV screens