FIA launches double Mercedes investigation at Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are under FIA investigation following qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell has been summoned to see the FIA stewards after qualifying over an alleged failure to follow the race director’s instructions, in relation to his rejoining of the track from an escape road. Antonelli was also summoned for allegedly driving too slowly.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Kimi Antonelli under FIA investigation

The stars of F1 2026 headed into Madring qualifying action for the first time, knowing that this was perhaps a vital session, with overtaking on Sunday potentially at a premium.

Russell secured a provisional P6 on the grid, but did so with a post-qualifying FIA investigation hanging over him.

Russell has seen summoned over an alleged failure to follow the race director’s instructions, in relation to rejoining the track in the manner requested by the race director.

Various such incidents were noted by the FIA stewards throughout free practice, though no action was taken.

It remains to be seen whether the stewards will break that trend with Russell, considering that the alleged infringement took place during qualifying.

It is a double Mercedes investigation as Antonelli was also summoned to see the stewards after qualifying.

They are investigating a potential case of Antonelli driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying, the drivers given a delta time which they must not exceed.

Antonelli is due to start from second on the Spanish Grand Prix grid. Russell managed P6 only.

Antonelli contended for pole position, but was pipped to the P1 grid slot by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Russell’s result could set the stage for a further blow to his title hopes, after Antonelli went from tenth row to victory last time out at Monza, moving 66 points clear of Russell at the top of the championship.

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Elsewhere, the FIA stewards have also summoned Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

That relates to the Brazilian driver allegedly driving too slowly during Spanish Grand Prix qualifying.

Going into the Spanish GP race weekend, it was announced that Audi was appealing the result of the Italian Grand Prix.

Audi believes the regulations were applied incorrectly when Yuki Tsunoda caused an extra formation lap at the race restart. A point is on the line should Audi be successful with its appeal.

Tsunoda eventually finished that race 10th, and Bortoleto 11th.

“I think it’s quite straightforward in the rules,” said Bortoleto on Audi’s appeal when speaking with PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“When a driver causes an extra formation lap, he must start from the pit lane and, in that case, Yuki didn’t.

“So, I think that’s the reason why Audi is appealing. We are appealing the results.

“For us, it counts as a point if we get the position, so every point counts and, I mean, what’s right is right at the end of the day.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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