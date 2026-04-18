The first Nurburgring Qualifying race, NLS4, has been red-flagged due to a big crash involving multiple competitors.

The race, in which Max Verstappen is participating alongside Lucas Auer, has been interrupted due to a multiple-car crash.

Nurburgring race stopped after multi-car crash

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Just over 30 minutes into the first race of the weekend, the NLS4, the race was suddenly neutralised by a sudden red flag, with the reasons for the stoppage unclear as the lead cars began peeling back into the pits.

It took several minutes for Race Control to confirm that a major incident had taken place on track, with word coming through to confirm that an incident involving multiple cars had taken place at the corner before the Caracciola-Karussel.

The incident resulted in the track being completely blocked, with several cars getting trapped behind the incident and being forced to stop on the track.

With Race Control confirming the red flag at 1755 local time, with the first update since being a message posted at 1806, saying “Due to a multi-car crash, the race organisers have suspended the race.”

At 184, Race Control confirmed seven cars are involved, and said, “Rescue operations for several injured riders are currently in full swing. We will provide an update from Race Control as soon as further information becomes available.”

The cars involved are:

-#27 Wahl / Rönnefarth / Dumarey / Böckmann (Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3)

-#111 Becker / Spölgen (BMW 325i (E90))

-#121 Miettinen / Berghult (BMW 325i (E90))

-#410 Croci / Larbi / Ackermann / Le Bihan (Porsche Cayman GTS),

-#448 Klinkmüller / Beckwermert (Porsche Cayman CM12),

-#503 Tamm / Egger / Hökfelt (Toyota Supra)

-#992 Griesemann / Griesemann / Adorf / Holzer (Porsche 911 GT3).

Onboard footage from the #992 Porsche 911 GT3 from Team Griesemann showed some initial frames of the accident as it unfolded, showing the car came to rest on top of the barriers lining the circuit.

The status of the competitors involved is not yet confirmed.

Ambulances have been spotted on the circuit as the race was neutralised, while images have emerged of a rescue helicopter in the air nearby.

With the race timer initially continuing under the red flag, the race has since been suspended by the organisers, with live coverage from the circuit coming to an end prematurely.

At the time of the incident, Verstappen was yet to climb behind the wheel of his Mercedes-AMG GT3 for his first stint, with teammate Lucas Auer handling the first stint as the aim is for the Dutch driver to gain experience of night-time driving ahead of the full Nurburgring 24 Hours next month.

Auer was running in ninth at the time of the stoppage.

This article will be updated.

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