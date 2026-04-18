Watch: Max Verstappen in action in qualifying at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen’s preparations for the Nurburgring 24 Hours step up today (Saturday) ahead of his debut in the endurance classic next month.

The four-time world champion is taking part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifiers, two four-hour races held across Saturday and Sunday.

Live stream: Max Verstappen in action at the Nurburgring

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Verstappen announced his decision to take part in this weekend’s qualifiers, which had originally been scheduled to clash with the cancelled Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, earlier this month.

The Nurburgring 24 Hours will be held across May 14-17, falling between F1’s Miami and Canadian grands prix.

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Verstappen and his crew dominated on his last visit to the Nurburgring in March, easing to pole position and winning by almost a minute.

However, the Red Bull-branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 was disqualified hours after the race due to a tyre infringement.

Yet Verstappen left a lasting impression with his handling of traffic leaving some established endurance drivers in awe.

The first qualifier race will begin at 17:30 local time in Germany with qualifying taking place on Saturday morning.

Watch the live stream below to see how Verstappen and teammate Lucas Auer get on in the first of qualifying session of the weekend.

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