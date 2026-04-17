Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull announcing a technical reshuffle ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix.

With Max Verstappen addressing GianPiero Lambiase’s move to McLaren for the first time, here’s today’s roundup…

Red Bull announces reshuffle in technical department

Red Bull Racing has announced a reshuffle in its technical department ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix next month.

Ben Waterhouse will step up as chief performance and design engineer, with Andrea Landi arriving from sister team Racing Bulls as head of performance.

Landi, who currently serves as deputy technical director at Racing Bulls, will start work at Milton Keynes on July 1.

Read more: Red Bull confirms technical reshuffle as Laurent Mekies lands key new signing

GianPiero Lambiase sought Max Verstappen approval after ‘fantastic’ McLaren offer

Max Verstappen has revealed that he encouraged Red Bull race engineer GianPiero Lambiase to take up a “fantastic offer” from McLaren after being asked for his “approval.”

McLaren announced the signing of the highly respected Lambiase last week after almost a decade as Verstappen’s race engineer.

Lambiase will link up with his new employer ‘no later’ than 2028.

Read more: Max Verstappen gives GP Lambiase ‘approval’ after ‘fantastic’ McLaren offer

George Russell issues Mercedes future update

George Russell has revealed that he is “very likely” to hit the metrics to trigger a Mercedes contract extension for the F1 2027 season.

Russell was forced to wait until October to sign a new Mercedes deal last year, with the agreement only announced after his victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Mercedes did not specify the exact length of Russell’s contract, with the British driver revealing the deal includes performance-related clauses.

Read more: George Russell details Mercedes contract clause amid Verstappen links

Alpine F1 team appoints Guillaume Rosso in boardroom change

Renault’s chief financial officer, Duncan Minto, has left the board of Alpine’s F1 team and been replaced by Guillaume Rosso.

Rosso is Renault’s global head of mergers and acquisitions and officially took on the additional role on April 7.

The change comes amid interest in Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the Enstone team.

Read more: Alpine F1 appointment brings renewed focus to Otro sale plans

Damon Hill criticises late former FIA president Max Mosley over ‘hatred and division’

Damon Hill has claimed former FIA president Max Mosley employed his intelligence “in the service of hatred and division” in response to a birthday tribute marking the late figure’s 86th birthday.

Hill’s comments followed a social media post from former McLaren and Aston Martin F1 communications boss Matt Bishop describing Mosley as “scarily intelligent.”

Hill replied to Bishop: “Don’t be fooled just because he could be ‘funny’. It was always at someone else’s expense.

“I’m not sure intelligence can be called that if it is employed in the service of hatred and division.”

Read more: ‘Hatred and division’ – Damon Hill makes feelings clear on former FIA president