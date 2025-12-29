Oscar Piastri called a ‘sh*t Lando Norris’ in ‘Barmy Army’ Ashes banter

Oscar Piastri met Britain’s ‘Barmy Army’ fanbase at ‘The Ashes’ cricket tournament, and was not spared the banter.

With the F1 2025 season complete, Piastri headed home to Melbourne to watch his nation, Australia, in cricket action against England. Australia suffered their first loss of the series, and Piastri got some “you’re just a sh*t Lando Norris” chants from the England fans, which he took in good spirits.

Oscar Piastri meets the ‘Barmy Army’

The Ashes is a biannual test cricket competition, played across five matches, between Australia and England.

Australia had opened up a 3-0 lead, but the fourth test saw England claim victory on just the second day of play out of five.

Piastri had stopped by at The MCG in Melbourne to see Australia in action, and after losing out to England’s Lando Norris – his McLaren teammate – in the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship fight, the British fans were keen to remind him.

England’s vocal fanbase, ‘The Barmy Army’, follows the country around the world on their cricketing adventures, and it is widely reported, broke out chants of “You’re just a sh*t Lando Norris” on several occasions, directed towards Piastri.

Fox Sports Australia reports that Piastri ‘appeared to join in with the jeering with a big grin on his face’ when walking around the boundary rope, showing that he took the banter in good faith.

Piastri led the Drivers’ Championship for large parts of F1 2025, but a six-race run without a podium opened the door for Norris and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Piastri ended the season third in the standings, 13 points behind teammate Norris.

After his maiden championship win, Norris gave a glowing assessment of Piastri, who he said made him dig deeper than he was forced to do alongside Daniel Ricciardo or Carlos Sainz at McLaren.

“I’m glad I’ve had Oscar the last three years, because even though he’s still a lot newer to it than me, I’ve learned a lot from him, and he showed me up at many times,” Norris told Sky F1.

“I’ve managed to learn a lot from him, and I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without that.

“Of course, also with my other teammates, with Carlos, with Daniel the last few years. But, he’s made me have to dig even deeper than I ever have before.

“Because by the midpoint of the season, he was performing better than I was, and doing a better job consistently. And then after Zandvoort, it was pretty tough.

“But, we had a good break, and I managed to do everything I needed to.

“That’s not just driving better on track. There’s a lot of other things that go on in the background that I had to do personally to make myself better, to make myself more resilient, in all the cases, to get more out of myself, whether that’s the delta lap time and the little things that no one’s going to know for years.”

He added: “I think people don’t understand how difficult it can be, like people have proven in the past, having teammates fighting for a World Championship.

“And for Zak [Brown, CEO] and Andrea [Stella, team principal] to kind of have control over those things. It’s certainly tougher than just having one car. And we take points off of each other. We make our lives harder. Strategy is always more difficult. But, the team would always take that over only having one car performing for a World Championship.

“I have to give a congrats to Oscar, because he’s driven incredible and at some point, he’s going to get the better of me, because he’s an incredible driver.

“I learned a lot. I’ve enjoyed it a lot, and sadly, I’ve got a lot more seasons with him in the future, so I look forward to those tough moments as well.”

