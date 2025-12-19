Oscar Piastri led the Drivers’ Championship for large parts of F1 2025, but ultimately, it was McLaren teammate Lando Norris who became World Champion.

Both drivers played the team game as part of McLaren’s commitment to providing a level playing field for their title combatants. But, with Piastri the driver to suffer title defeat, he has been urged by Damon Hill to return in F1 2026 with a “think of myself” message to McLaren.

Oscar Piastri needs to think of himself, claims Damon Hill

Piastri went into the Abu Dhabi title decider in a three-way scrap for the crown, which also included Norris and Max Verstappen.

Piastri had the most work to do out of that trio, and a runner-up result to Verstappen could not prevent him finishing third in the standings.

That is despite Piastri, at one stage, emerging as the overwhelming title favourite. He was 34 points clear out front after the Dutch GP, but a late-season slump in form, all while Norris and Verstappen rallied, turned the title fight on its head.

Despite the question marks raised, McLaren was ultimately vindicated for its decision not to prioritise either driver’s Championship quest.

That fairness blueprint did lead to some polarising decisions, most notably at Monza, where Piastri was asked to let Norris back through after a slow stop for Norris – who had pitted after Piastri despite being ahead on the road – dropped him behind the Aussie.

Piastri obliged, but Hill – the 1996 World Champion – is urging Piastri to respectfully put himself first when he looks to mount a fresh title challenge in 2026.

Asked on the Drive to Wynn podcast how Piastri would have been feeling following Abu Dhabi, Hill replied: “I think he probably felt the worst he was going to feel after Qatar. I think he could not believe what had happened there.

“He’s had some misfortune, you have to say, and he’s lost out because of some decisions with McLaren trying to be fair.

“For example, Lando had a bad pit stop, Monza, and he was asked to kind of give the place back, and, wow. I mean, that’s a big thing to do, isn’t it, to give points away to a guy you could be fighting for the World Championship.

“He will probably look at that and go, ‘Well, maybe I won’t do that again.’

“Next year, if I was him, I’d be coming back, and saying, ‘Listen, I love the team, and it’s been great, but I have to think of myself. It’s my career.’

“If the situation arises and you’re asking me to return points to my teammate, you have to ask yourself, why would I do that? ‘I can’t afford to do that. I did it last year, and it could have cost me the World Championship.'”

Piastri was in a positive frame of mind when he reflected on his season following the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. He confirmed that he had “plenty of lessons to take to the future” after his experiences in F1 2025.

“Obviously, I would have wished for a slightly different ending, but I think this year I’ve learned a hell of a lot about myself as a race car driver, myself as a person,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media outlets.

“I think if you had presented this season at the start of the year with the pole positions and the wins and the podiums, I definitely would have been pretty happy with that.

“And I think even in the tough moments, I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I can be stronger in the future.

“So, I think, ultimately, there’s a little bit of disappointment, obviously, but I think I can be very proud of the season I’ve had and plenty of lessons to take to the future.”

Asked for his thoughts on Norris’ achievement, Piastri added: “I think a very deserving winner.

“I know that every weekend I go on track, it’s going to be tough. And I think we’ve pushed each other through the last three years. I think especially this season has been tighter than ever.

“I think he’s had a great season. Probably all three of us [Piastri, Norris and Verstappen], but obviously, myself and Lando in the same team, in the same car, have had our ups and downs at different moments.

“Ultimately, I think he’s had a good season and a deserving champion.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

