F1 uncovered: Exposing the details of Sauber’s last car

2025 could be considered a transitional year for Sauber which will become a full works entity next season, as they become Audi and will design both their own chassis and power train.

And, whilst you might have expected them to have focused most of their effort on the next campaign, they still exerted a significant amount of effort into improving the C45 throughout the course of the season…

One last go around

A look at the chassis bulkhead, steering assembly and brake master cylinder arrangement on the Sauber C45.

An unusual view of the diffuser and underfloor transition on the Sauber C45, shows the various contours employed.

The upswept section at the front of the Sauber C45’s edge wing is populated by three guide vanes, also note the perforated Gurney on the edge of the floor ahead.

From the side we can see the teardrop-shaped profile employed on the Sauber C45’s sidepod design, along with the chimney-style outlet on the side of the engine cover.

The Sauber C45 with red flo-viz paint applied to the outer floor fence, as the team assess whether the area is performing as anticipated.

Similarly we can see the flo-viz paint applied to the floor and sidepod, as the team look for visual confirmation of their aerodynamic performance.

The internal fairings used to surround the brake caliper and disc at the front of the Sauber C45 and alter how temperature is exchanged between them and the wheel rim / tyre.

A top-down overview of the Sauber C45’s front wing and nose assembly

The Ferrari power unit installed in the rear of the Sauber C45 prior to the rear crash structure, gearbox, and suspension being put in place.

The extra winglet mounted on the outer corner of the wing mirror of the Sauber C45.

A close up of the plank assembly from the underside of the Sauber C45

Inside the rear brake duct assembly on the Sauber C45, with the upright visible along with the brake disc and caliper fairing.

Looking back down the Sauber C45 without the sidepod bodywork in place we can see the suspension fairings.

An overview of the Sauber C45’s rear wing arrangement, one of the first teams to adopt the semi-detached tip section solution and teardrop-shaped flap pivots.

Sauber’s more extreme, low downforce, saw the mainplane and top flap take up much less of the allowable box region, whilst the upper corner of the tip section was also trimmed across its corner.

An overview of the Sauber C45’s floor, sidepod and engine cover designs, with intriguing features, such as the dent in the upper surface of the sidepod, the notch and double winglet arrangement on the sidepod’s shoulder and the louvre design on top of the sidepod and side of the engine cover.

A close up of the forward section of the Sauber C45’s sidepod, with the unique notched shoulder design on full show. `

The front of the steering wheel of the Sauber C45 features a number of rotaries, switches and buttons tasked with controlling the Ferrari power unit and chassis functions.

Peeking into the Sauber garage whilst the floor is off the car and lent up against the wall presents us with a view of the floor fence arrangement and the various shapes and contours employed.

