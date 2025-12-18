F1 uncovered: A final peek beneath the covers of the Alpine A525

Alpine has fallen to the bottom of the championship order this season, having shifted a great deal of their attention to next year’s campaign, with the A525 also carrying over much of its predecessor’s DNA.

However, that’s not to say there isn’t anything noteworthy or of interest, so let’s have a rummage about beneath the covers of the A525.

Fall from grace

Alpine A525 bare chassis
We got an insanely good view of the A525’s chassis at the start of the season, as the team left it unattended so it could be used by the marshals for extraction practice. This presented us with a unique opportunity to see how the powerunit would slide into the back of the chassis.
Alpine A525 bib spring
The Belleville sprung mechanism housed between the floor’s bib and the chassis.
Alpine A525 chassis
Another shot of the bare A525 spare chassis, showing off the position of the lower side impact structure and the P-shaped sidepod inlet.
Alpine A525 DRS actuator
The Alpine A525’s DRS actuator mechanism is on show, as the pod has yet to be attached.
Alpine A525 edge wing
A close-up of the strakes that are upwardly swept on the inversely swept edge wing assembly.
Alpine A525 engine cover spine outlets
The small outlets found on the spine of the A525’s engine cover
Alpine A525 exhaust
A look at the exhaust manifold of the Renault powerunit used by Alpine in the foreground, whilst a floor support beam can be seen in the background.
Alpine A525 flo-viz
Flo-viz painted on the Alpine A525’s front suspension, floor and sidepods during pre-season testing to establish if the components are performing as anticipated.
Alpine A525 front brake assembly
The inner drum of the front brake duct assembly, which has a window located around the brake disc that allows heat generated by it a means to escape through the caliper and into the void between this level of the drum nest and the outermost drum.
Alpine A525 front brake assembly
A look at the front brake duct assembly without the inner drum attached shows the caliper fairing, which itself has holes within to release heat through the various nesting layers.
Alpine A525 front wing comparison (arrows)
Alpine made changes to their front wing assembly at the Canadian Grand Prix, in which the height and shape of the flaps were adjusted to better serve the downforce level requirements of each circuit.
Alpine A525 gearbox casing
A mechanic works on the rear crash structure, gearbox and suspension unit for the A525, before it’s mounted onto the powerunit.
Alpine A525 gearbox
A side view of the rear crash structure, suspension and brakes from the A525
Alpine A525 in garage
An overview of the A525 in a state of undress, as the car is prepared for action.
Alpine A525 powerunit install
The front end of the Renault powerunit, with the periscope-style turbo inlet, fed from the roll hoop on show, along with the radiators, coolers and other ancillaries.
Alpine A525 rear brake detail
At the rear of the car a downwash winglet is mounted on the outer face of the rear-facing brake duct outlet.
Alpine A525 rear brake duct internals
Numerous vanes are twisted around the inner fairing of the rear brake duct assembly, as cool air is dispersed not only to the brake components but is moved around the assembly as a means to cool the space between the brakes and wheel rims / tyres.
Alpine A525 rear wing pillar mini winglet
A small and unique detail mounted on the back of the rear wing support pylon is a mini-winglet, that matches the shape of the exhaust below.
Alpine A525 sidepod inlet and upper SIPS
A close up of the inlet section of the sidepod, which houses the upper Side Impact Spar and has a quadruple winglet stashed away below the wing mirror.
Alpine A525 steering wheel
The Alpine A525’s steering wheel with the various rotaries, switches and buttons that control powerunit and chassis parameters.
Alpine A525 with flo-viz on the floor
A top down overview of the Alpine A525, with flo-viz painted on the floor, as the team look to ascertain if the airflow here is performing as anticipated.

