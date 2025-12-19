Strap yourself in as we take you through Friday’s fast-paced look at the latest F1 news.

Max Verstappen has doubled down on his disgruntlement over Liam Lawson’s swift demotion, while elsewhere in the headlines, Red Bull has been told it faces a “philosophical decision” over its second car. All this and more, so let’s get to it…

Max Verstappen ‘didn’t agree with’ Liam Lawson demotion

Following the departure of Sergio Perez, Lawson was promoted as Verstappen’s new Red Bull teammate. He lasted just two race weekends.

Lawson was sent back to Racing Bulls in time for the Japanese GP. Verstappen strongly hinted his disagreement at the time, and it is still a decision which does not sit well with the four-time World Champion.

What will Red Bull do with second car?

Ever since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, Red Bull has struggled to find a driver who can consistently deliver in the second seat.

Yuki Tsunoda struggled after replacing Lawson, and was demoted to test/reserve driver after the 2025 season. Isack Hadjar is next up to the plate.

In the opinion of ex-F1 driver turned Sky analyst Karun Chandhok, it all boils down to a “philosophical decision” which Red Bull must make. If they want both titles again, then Chandhok says Red Bull must produce a second car up to the job.

Did Ferrari make wrong big-name signing?

Ferrari attempted to sign a key figure behind the Verstappen and Red Bull success. That person was Adrian Newey, but, he went with Aston Martin instead.

Ferrari did complete the marquee signing of Lewis Hamilton, but the seven-time World Champion failed to impress in 2025.

Did Ferrari get the wrong F1 icon? Six-time race winner Riccardo Patrese was keeping his cards close to his chest when quizzed on that topic.

Williams reveals F1 2026 testing livery

Williams has become the first team to reveal their colours for the opening F1 2026 pre-season test.

With new chassis and engine regulations coming into force, the new cars will hit the track for the first time in January, as part of a behind-closed-doors test in Barcelona.

The Williams FW48 will run in its ‘Flow State’ colours.

Mercedes shares sound of F1 2026 engine

Mercedes followed the Honda blueprint by releasing the soundtrack from their new engine on social media.

There is particular intrigue regarding the Mercedes engine, which in addition to the works team, will power Constructors’ champions McLaren, as well as Williams and Alpine.

