Williams has revealed the first livery of F1 2026 pre-season testing, having held a fan vote to decide how the team will look before the season.

Williams has yet to unveil an official release date for its new car, the FW48, but the team gave the opportunity to fans to choose its pre-season testing colours.

Williams reveals ‘Flow State’ F1 2026 testing livery

Fans were able to vote between six different colour schemes for pre-season, and with almost 55,000 votes cast from 162 countries, the blue and white stealth livery named ‘Flow State’ won the vote.

This will be on Williams’ next challenger at a behind-closed-doors pre-season test in Barcelona, taking place from 26-30 January.

Some teams will have already unveiled their new cars by then, but with 11 days of testing to come before the new season starts, others are choosing to keep their designs under wraps at that first test.

Williams will head into Formula 1’s new era off the back of its best season on track in almost a decade, having taken fifth place in the Constructors’ standings and Carlos Sainz having earned two podiums in his first year with the team.

The upcoming 2026 regulation changes offer a chance for every team to reset, however, with those to best interpret the new rules set to shake up the previous running order heading into the new season.

Team principal James Vowles said: “Thank you to all our incredible Atlassian Williams Racing fans around the world who had their say on how we should enter this new era for Formula 1.

“Flow State is a worthy winner and we are excited to carry the fans together with us when we hit the track for the first time. There is a lot to look forward to in 2026 and this is just the start.”

Williams will also head into the year having rebranded, revealing a new logo which harks back to the earliest days of the team, bringing back the ‘Forward W’ motif used when team founder, Sir Frank Williams, was at the helm.

