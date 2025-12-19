Max Verstappen feels sympathy for former title rival Lewis Hamilton, who endured a harrowing first season at Ferrari.

But, while Verstappen admits that “it hasn’t been a good season” for Hamilton, prompting some to question whether he would return for F1 2026, Verstappen has declared that Hamilton will “definitely be there”. Hamilton himself said that those questioning his F1 2026 status are “not even on my level”.

Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton struggles: ‘Don’t like seeing that’

Hamilton’s blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari was designed to re-energise the seven-time World Champion’s career. That is yet to come to fruition.

Hamilton completed his first podiumless F1 season in 2025, and was soundly beaten by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, 242 points to 156.

“It hasn’t been a good season for him, of course,” Verstappen is widely reported as having told Viaplay, as he reflected on the F1 2025 season for Hamilton, his former title rival.

“You can tell from everything, like the onboard radio.”

In response to the interviewer saying “it really hurts” to see Hamilton in this situation, Verstappen replied: “To be honest, for me too.

“I don’t like seeing that.”

Hamilton is contracted at Ferrari until at the least the end of F1 2026. The season ahead, it is hoped, could spark Hamilton’s Ferrari career into life with new chassis and engine regulations on the way.

However, with Hamilton’s 2025 woes, came rumblings over whether he would call it a day.

Verstappen gave a clear response.

“I don’t know about quitting. He won’t give up, so he’ll definitely be there,” Verstappen declared.

“But it’s not nice to see.”

Hamilton was quizzed on his approach for next season following the F1 2025 finale in Abu Dhabi. There, he recovered from his latest Q1 exit to finish eighth.

Instead, Hamilton spoke of totally disconnecting from the sport.

“At the moment, I’m only looking forward just to the break and just disconnecting, not speaking to anyone. No one to be able to get hold of me this winter.

“I won’t have my phone with me. I’m looking forward to this complete unplug.”

Asked if he had deployed that no phone tactic in previous off-seasons, Hamilton replied: “No, I’ve generally always had it around. But this time, it’s going in the freaking bin.”

At that point, Hamilton was asked directly about the retirement talk. He was informed that ex-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg was among the voices weighing in.

Rosberg had urged that Hamilton “can’t retire now” as it would not reflect well on the seven-time World Champion.

Hamilton was asked what he would say to Rosberg and those people.

“I won’t say anything to them. None of them have done what I’ve done. They’re not even on my level.”

Hamilton and Leclerc will continue to front the Ferrari charge for F1 2026.

