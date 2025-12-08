Lewis Hamilton has reached the end of a challenging first season with Ferrari, one which concluded with a P8 in Abu Dhabi.

However, retirement is not an option for Hamilton, so says his former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg. To walk away from Ferrari would be a “loss of face” for Hamilton, the 2016 world champion said, adding that the Ferrari struggles have become a “little scratch” on Hamilton’s legacy.

Nico Rosberg on Lewis Hamilton: ‘Not worthy way to end his career’

Hamilton called time on his record-breaking Mercedes stint to join Ferrari for F1 2025. It was a union of the sport’s most successful driver and team, which rightly generated huge hype. Sadly, the results have not lived up to that.

Hamilton recorded his first-ever podiumless F1 season in 2025, and was soundly beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Now, Hamilton heads into an off-season of reflection. He is committed to returning for F1 2026, but this bruising first Ferrari season has sparked talk over whether Hamilton is still at the peak of his powers.

Rosberg – who retired after beating Hamilton to the 2016 title – did not attempt to sugar-coat his view of the situation.

“It’s been a terrible season for him and it’s not a worthy way to end his career,” Rosberg said of Hamilton via Sky F1.

“It’s so hard for him to deal with that because he’s being beaten by his teammate, struggling to get into Q2, spinning on his own – it’s a real nightmare.

“I think it’s even worse than it looks from the outside for him personally. He’s the greatest, and we’re never going to debate that, but still, it’s putting a little scratch on his legacy now.”

However, admitting defeat and retiring to take his flowers as the most successful driver Formula 1 has ever seen, is not an option for Hamilton, claims Rosberg.

“He’s just really stuck,” Rosberg stated, “because retiring now, you can’t retire now. I mean, who are they going to replace him with?

“And that’s a bit of a loss of face, also, because, taking on this big project and then 12 months in, just because it’s difficult, just retire. That doesn’t work.

“And keeping on going… I mean, time is also not on his side, you know. And it’s not going to get easier. So that’s also really not an option. So it’s very difficult.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

For Hamilton, there is F1 2026 hope beyond just the chance to mentally collect himself and go again.

Sweeping regulation changes on both the chassis and power unit sides will come into force, sparking potential for major changes in the pecking order, and perhaps, redemption for Hamilton.

“I think the big thing is that the regulations are changing, and that’s his huge hope, because it’s a reset,” Rosberg noted.

“The car could really be a winning car next year. He could suddenly feel much more comfortable in the car, because that’s his problem, also, he just really is not feeling comfortable in the car.”

Crucially for Hamilton, despite his first Ferrari season having not gone to plan, the team and its tifosi – as passionate a fanbase as you will find – have remained supportive.

But, Rosberg warns that will have an expiry date if things do not improve in F1 2026.

“For now, the whole of Italy is kind of still supportive and patient,” said Rosberg, “it’s what I saw also in Monza a couple of months ago.

“But at some point, that will change as well.”

Initially, Hamilton sparked question marks over his F1 2026 campaign by suggesting he was “not looking forward” to it.

That comment was made in Las Vegas after a disappointing race weekend, and Hamilton reaffirmed his commitment to the cause at the next round in Qatar.

“Look, that’s just in the heat of frustration,” he said.

“Often there’s a lot of frustration at the end of races, particularly when they haven’t gone well. So no, I’m excited to see what the team build next year, and continue to build on with them.”

Leclerc and Hamilton will continue to lead the Ferrari charge into the new era from F1 2026.

