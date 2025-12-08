Lando Norris cops huge title bill as F1 Super Licence costs revealed
A maiden world championship came with a hefty price tag for Lando Norris with the McLaren driver set to fork out over €1 million to race in Formula 1 next season.
Norris won the championship from Max Verstappen by just two points after a tumultuous 24-race season to deliver McLaren its first drivers’ title since 2008.
Lando Norris to pay €1 million for FIA Super Licence
Success in F1, however, comes at a cost, with drivers required to pay handsomely for their FIA Super Licence each season.
In addition to a base fee for the licence, which PlanetF1.com understands is in the region of €11,842, drivers play a €2,392 per-point fee.
As a result of his performance in F1 2025, Lando Norris‘ licence is the most expensive for F1 2026, €1,023,507 – though still short of the €1.3 million Max Verstappen forked out following his crushing 2023 performance.
Verstappen remains a member of the €1 million licence club, while Oscar Piastri fell just short of that marker.
However, the Australian’s performance over the course of the season will see his licence cost rise by over €300,000 versus his Super Licence costs a year ago.
While Piastri’s costs increased, Carlos Sainz saved over half a million following his move to Williams, while his F1 2024 teammate Charles Leclerc will shell out just under €250,000 less than he had to for his licence this year.
|Driver
|2025 Pts
|2026 Super Licence Cost
|Lando Norris
|423
|€1,023,507
|Max Verstappen
|421
|€1,018,724
|Oscar Piastri
|410
|€992,416
|George Russell
|319
|€774,776
|Charles Leclerc
|242
|€590,620
|Lewis Hamilton
|156
|€384,939
|Kimi Antonelli
|150
|€370,589
|Alex Albon
|73
|€186,432
|Carlos Sainz
|64
|€164,907
|Fernando Alonso
|56
|€145,774
|Nico Hulkenberg
|50
|€131,425
|Oliver Bearman
|43
|€114,683
|Esteban Ocon
|38
|€102,725
|Liam Lawson
|38
|€102,725
|Yuki Tsunoda
|33
|€90,767
|Lance Stroll
|32
|€88,375
|Pierre Gasly
|22
|€64,459
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|19
|€57,284
|Sergio Perez
|0
|€11,842
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|€11,842
|Franco Colapinto
|0
|€11,842
|Arvid Lindblad
|0
|€11,842
|Jack Doohan
|0
|€11,842
