Lando Norris cops huge title bill as F1 Super Licence costs revealed

A maiden world championship came with a hefty price tag for Lando Norris with the McLaren driver set to fork out over €1 million to race in Formula 1 next season.

Norris won the championship from Max Verstappen by just two points after a tumultuous 24-race season to deliver McLaren its first drivers’ title since 2008.

Lando Norris to pay €1 million for FIA Super Licence

Success in F1, however, comes at a cost, with drivers required to pay handsomely for their FIA Super Licence each season.

In addition to a base fee for the licence, which PlanetF1.com understands is in the region of €11,842, drivers play a €2,392 per-point fee.

As a result of his performance in F1 2025, Lando Norris‘ licence is the most expensive for F1 2026, €1,023,507 – though still short of the €1.3 million Max Verstappen forked out following his crushing 2023 performance.

Verstappen remains a member of the €1 million licence club, while Oscar Piastri fell just short of that marker.

However, the Australian’s performance over the course of the season will see his licence cost rise by over €300,000 versus his Super Licence costs a year ago.

While Piastri’s costs increased, Carlos Sainz saved over half a million following his move to Williams, while his F1 2024 teammate Charles Leclerc will shell out just under €250,000 less than he had to for his licence this year.

Driver 2025 Pts 2026 Super Licence Cost Lando Norris 423 €1,023,507 Max Verstappen 421 €1,018,724 Oscar Piastri 410 €992,416 George Russell 319 €774,776 Charles Leclerc 242 €590,620 Lewis Hamilton 156 €384,939 Kimi Antonelli 150 €370,589 Alex Albon 73 €186,432 Carlos Sainz 64 €164,907 Fernando Alonso 56 €145,774 Nico Hulkenberg 50 €131,425 Oliver Bearman 43 €114,683 Esteban Ocon 38 €102,725 Liam Lawson 38 €102,725 Yuki Tsunoda 33 €90,767 Lance Stroll 32 €88,375 Pierre Gasly 22 €64,459 Gabriel Bortoleto 19 €57,284 Sergio Perez 0 €11,842 Valtteri Bottas 0 €11,842 Franco Colapinto 0 €11,842 Arvid Lindblad 0 €11,842 Jack Doohan 0 €11,842

