Lando Norris cops huge title bill as F1 Super Licence costs revealed

Mat Coch
Victory in the world championship has come at a high price for Lando Norris.

A maiden world championship came with a hefty price tag for Lando Norris with the McLaren driver set to fork out over €1 million to race in Formula 1 next season.

Norris won the championship from Max Verstappen by just two points after a tumultuous 24-race season to deliver McLaren its first drivers’ title since 2008.

Lando Norris to pay €1 million for FIA Super Licence

Success in F1, however, comes at a cost, with drivers required to pay handsomely for their FIA Super Licence each season.

In addition to a base fee for the licence, which PlanetF1.com understands is in the region of €11,842, drivers play a €2,392 per-point fee.

As a result of his performance in F1 2025, Lando Norris‘ licence is the most expensive for F1 2026, €1,023,507 – though still short of the €1.3 million Max Verstappen forked out following his crushing 2023 performance.

Verstappen remains a member of the €1 million licence club, while Oscar Piastri fell just short of that marker.

However, the Australian’s performance over the course of the season will see his licence cost rise by over €300,000 versus his Super Licence costs a year ago.

While Piastri’s costs increased, Carlos Sainz saved over half a million following his move to Williams, while his F1 2024 teammate Charles Leclerc will shell out just under €250,000 less than he had to for his licence this year.

Driver 2025 Pts 2026 Super Licence Cost
Lando Norris 423  €1,023,507
Max Verstappen 421  €1,018,724
Oscar Piastri 410  €992,416
George Russell 319  €774,776
Charles Leclerc 242  €590,620
Lewis Hamilton 156  €384,939
Kimi Antonelli 150  €370,589
Alex Albon 73  €186,432
Carlos Sainz 64  €164,907
Fernando Alonso 56  €145,774
Nico Hulkenberg 50  €131,425
Oliver Bearman 43  €114,683
Esteban Ocon 38  €102,725
Liam Lawson 38  €102,725
Yuki Tsunoda 33  €90,767
Lance Stroll 32  €88,375
Pierre Gasly 22  €64,459
Gabriel Bortoleto 19  €57,284
Sergio Perez 0  €11,842
Valtteri Bottas 0  €11,842
Franco Colapinto 0  €11,842
Arvid Lindblad 0  €11,842
Jack Doohan 0  €11,842

