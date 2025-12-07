Oscar Piastri was magnanimous in defeat after his McLaren teammate Lando Norris wrapped up the 2025 F1 Drivers’ Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Norris finished third in Yas Marina behind Max Verstappen and Piastri, the result enough to seal the title by two points.

Oscar Piastri concedes Lando Norris did a better job

Piastri started the race brightly, overtaking his teammate around the outside of Turn 9 on the opening lap to move into second place.

Once there, he was unable to match Verstappen, who largely controlled the race to win.

Piastri did, however, play a crucial role, acting as a spoiler of sorts for Norris as his choice of hard compound tyres left Red Bull strategically limited.

It was a valuable contribution for Piastri, whose own title chances were a long shot at best heading into the race.

But, rather than dwell on missing out on the title, he instead paid tribute to his teammate after Norris’ title was confirmed.

“I think a very deserving winner,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Abu Dhabi of Norris.

“I know that every weekend I go on track, it’s going to be tough.

“We’ve pushed each other through the last three years, especially this season, it’s been tighter than ever.

“He’s had a great season,” he added.

“I think, probably all three of us, but obviously myself and Lando, in the same team and the same car, had our ups and downs at different moments.

“Ultimately, he’s had a good season and deserving champion.”

Piastri had led the championship by 34 points following the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

However, a call to swap positions in Monza after a delayed pit stop for Norris was followed by a disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Piastri then struggled for pace in both the United States and Mexico as Norris took the ascendancy and Verstappen moved back into contention.

When the chequered flag fell in Abu Dhabi, the Melburnian had slipped to third in the standings with 410 points, versus 423 for Norris and 421 for Verstappen.

But while Norris will head into next season as world champion, Piastri insists that won’t change the dynamic within the garage.

“He’s obviously had a great season this year and a deserving champion, but he’s still Lando Norris, it’s not like he’s become Superman,” Piastri said.

“I don’t think things will change. [I’m] expecting, obviously, full fairness from the team and equality going forward.

“I don’t have any concern that that will change at all. But Lando’s had a very strong season this year, and, ultimately did a better job.”

