Max Verstappen snapped back at a question over an incident in the Spanish GP which could potentially have cost him the world title.

While reckless, Verstappen’s crash into George Russell in Barcelona was not seen as title-deciding back when it occurred in June but the points he lost there was significant enough to prevent a fifth world title.

Max Verstappen rejects Spanish GP crash theory

While he won in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen fell two points short of title-winner Lando Norris but has hit back at the suggestion his crash in Barcelona was defining.

“You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season,” he said to one journalist who asked about the incident. “The only thing you mentioned is Barcelona. I knew that would come. You’re giving me a stupid grin now.

“It’s part of racing in the end. You live and learn. Championship is one of 24 rounds.

“I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half so you can also question that.”

That crash, which looked intentional and Verstappen later admitted was “a mistake”, saw the Dutchman hit with a 10-second penalty, dropping him from fifth to 10th and costing him nine points.

In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen did as much as he could by winning the race but suggested his pace was a little too good.

“I had a lot of scenarios in my head but then I knew once the tyres Oscar had in the car then that would be quite difficult.

“We were probably a bit too quick, up front, the others couldn’t really follow that well. I think Charles [Leclerc] drove his heart out today to try and get up to that podium. So that was also impressive to see that.

“They [McLaren] went for a two-stop, that made it even more complicated. Because if you stay on one stop, backing the whole thing up, it’s tough and I think anyway, this new layout around here makes it even harder to do that.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com if it was his best ever year despite the result, Verstappen said it has been a “rollercoaster” with him hating and loving the car at different points.

“I have no regrets in my season,” he said. “I think the performance has been strong. I’ve hated this car at times, but I’ve also loved it at times, and I always try to extract the most of it, even in the difficult weekends that we have had.

“It’s been a proper roller coaster with the car. Luckily, the last, I would say eight, nine rounds in general have been a lot more enjoyable and also in the team.

“We have a great atmosphere at the moment. We are really on a roll. Positive energy, belief, confidence, and that’s exactly what you want heading into next year.”

