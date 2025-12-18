It is time for your round-up of the latest F1 news, as the hotly-anticipated 2026 season begins to take shape.

Toto Wolff has taken his first look at the Mercedes challenger on its way, while Max Verstappen has confirmed a number change after his status as defending World Champion was brought to an end by Lando Norris. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Toto Wolff predicts ‘fascinating’ F1 2026 after Mercedes sim watch

Major changes on the chassis and engine fronts are coming for F1 2026. Mercedes is a team which many are keeping an extra close eye on.

The Silver Arrows went on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins when the engine rules last changed in 2014, also collecting seven Drivers’ crowns in that time.

Via the team’s X account, Wolff revealed that he “just came out of the simulator watching the car drive”, and is predicting a “fascinating” season to come.

Max Verstappen to become number ‘3’

Since 2022, Verstappen has made use of the champion’s prerogative to drive with the number ‘1’ proudly displayed on his car.

But, after being dethroned by Norris, Verstappen will use the number ‘3’ on his Red Bull in F1 2026. Verstappen was ’33’ before his title-winning days, but has elected to take on the race number formerly used by ex-Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris receives MotoGP test offer

Hot off the heels of winning his first Drivers’ crown, Norris has been offered a test in the two-wheeled world of MotoGP.

Guenther Steiner, the new Red Bull KTM Tech3 CEO, has offered Norris a test on his team’s MotoGP bike – even though Zak Brown probably won’t be happy about it.

‘Gold standard’ Mercedes to Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton stumbling block claimed

Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton has been hamstrung this season by his fledgling relationship with Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Hamilton came from “gold standard” radio communication with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes, says Chandhok.

Undercover F1 driver handed two karting penalties

‘Henry Shovlin’, or to call him by his real name, Kimi Antonelli, attracted the attention of the stewards at the weekend.

Antonelli was hit with two penalties for “pushing too hard” at the Daytona Motorsport karting circuit, in a surprise appearance.

