Daniel Ricciardo climbed out of a Formula 1 cockpit for what would be the final time at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, having set the fastest lap of the race.

Since then, rumours had swirled about a potential return to the grid for the Australian, though he has made it clear before that he has no intention of rejoining Formula 1. Here is what we know so far.

The end of Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 career

After being bought out of his McLaren contract to be moved aside for Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo found refuge back at his former team, Red Bull, as a third driver.

Having impressed at a mid-season test at Silverstone and with Nyck de Vries struggling at Red Bull’s sister team, Ricciardo returned to the grid at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri.

Just two rounds later, however, Ricciardo would suffer a broken metacarpal in his wrist after a practice crash at Zandvoort, ruling him out of the next five races.

His performances towards the end of the season were enough to secure a full-time seat in 2024, with one eye on putting pressure on Sergio Perez for a return to Red Bull Racing.

With his 2024 season not having been enough to show Red Bull that he was right for a return to the senior setup, and with Perez having signed a contract extension, his seat with the sister outfit was unlikely to make sense for both driver and team, so after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo departed to be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Since then, rumours had surfaced about potentially looking at ways for Ricciardo to return to Formula 1, but this looks highly unlikely to be the case.

While admitting his departure from Formula 1 was somewhat muted, he has adjusted to life away from the paddock since.

“It was obviously not the fairy tale ending; Singapore was hard for me and it definitely played with the heartstrings and all of that,” Ricciardo told Esses magazine.

“But I think it speaks to the relationships I had with a lot of the team members and people in the business and Red Bull.”

New sponsorship deals and confirmed retirement

Since leaving Formula 1, Ricciardo has signed up to new commercial ventures and stepped up his involvement with existing ones.

Despite media uncertainty about his future, a social media clip of Ricciardo being asked about a potential Cadillac F1 seat drew a reply of “I’m done” in December 2024, which was the first key indicator about quelling any future F1 prospects.

In an advert for his lifestyle brand, Enchanté, in March 2025, Ricciardo said he was adjusting to a “new outlook” on life, while the brand reunited with the Racing Bulls team by becoming a partner in May 2025.

Alongside that, with Ricciardo being a known avid fan of sport in the United States, he signed up to begin a tailgating venture with gambling firm, Dabble.

The time he finally confirmed his retirement, though, came upon Ricciardo’s announcement of being a global racing ambassador for Ford in September 2025.

Handing over the baton (or number) to Max Verstappen

One door that remains open to drivers to leave the grid is that their permanent race number is held onto for two seasons after they leave the grid, in case of a comeback.

While Ricciardo’s number, 3, had been due to be reserved until the end of 2026, his former Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, announced in December 2025 that he would use the number 3 on his car after relinquishing the World Championship title, doing so with co-operation from Ricciardo.

If there had been any doubt about a Formula 1 return beforehand, that the Australian was willing to hand over his race number – to which he had become emotionally attached through his love of NASCAR and its #3, Dale Earnhardt, while growing up, was one final reminder that a comeback was not on the cards.

Has Daniel Ricciardo been to any F1 races since his final grand prix?

Yes, Ricciardo has been spotted at several races since he last drove, with former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealing he attended his home race, the Australian Grand Prix, in 2025, doing so incognito so as to avoid too much of the public eye.

He was also present at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, a race weekend where he once famously arrived on horseback during his driving days.

What has Daniel Ricciardo been doing since F1 retirement?

Away from the circuit, Ricciardo has largely kept a low profile since his retirement from Formula 1, having spent time on his farm in Australia, grown his hair and beard and embraced a slower pace of life.

He was treated in hospital for a minor injury after a dirt biking accident in Queensland in August 2025, but has otherwise largely steered clear of many of the perils associated with Formula 1.

He has spent time with young racers in the summer of 2025, with the Daniel Ricciardo Series karting events offering drivers of the future the chance to gain experience behind the wheel.

Through this series, Ricciardo confirmed he and his team would also be selecting two drivers aged between 14 and 17 to race in the Ginetta Junior series with a scholarship.

Headlining Ray White’s Connect conference, Ricciardo was asked by renowned sports presenter Mel McLaughlin about life after F1.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face,” Ricciardo joked. “The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long, and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this racecar driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven, and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

