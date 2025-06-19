Having enjoyed all that retirement has to offer, Daniel Ricciardo has embarked on a new venture with Dabble.

The gambling firm and Ricciardo have partnered up as part of a prize known as ‘Dabble Dan’s Tailgate Party’, a competition where the winner will be able to bring along a pal for flights from any major UK airport to Austin, Texas, enjoy accommodation for three nights, and receive VIP Tickets to the Dabble Dan’s Tailgate Party at an American football game on September 20.

Daniel Ricciardo out of retirement for tailgate party

The package also includes a meet and greet with Ricciardo at the tailgate party, a social gathering which takes place in a parking lot, commonly before or after a sporting event.

Accompanied by a promotional video on his latest venture, Ricciardo posted on Instagram: “I’ve given retirement a crack, but it’s not for me.

“So, I’ve teamed up with the legends at Dabble to start a tailgate business… Check it out at DabbleDan.com.”

And a visit to the site led to further comments from Ricciardo on his new initiative.

“So, after I hung up the helmet, I gave the retired life a crack. Bit of golf, bit of gardening, caught up on sleep, you know how it goes. It was nice… for a while.

“But then I got that itch. You know? I needed to do something. I missed the buzz. The energy.

“And that’s when it hit me…

“It was time I chased my TRUE passion…”

And that is this new tailgate business, with Ricciardo inviting applications via the website for those 21 and over.

Ricciardo has been piecing together his life post-Formula 1 since losing his place on the grid last September, following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

After parting ways with McLaren following two challenging seasons, Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull fold as a reserve driver ahead of the 2023 campaign, but found himself returning to racing action with their junior team – then known as AlphaTauri – as the mid-season replacement for Nyck de Vries.

But, Ricciardo was unable to demonstrate the kind of form required to push for a return to the senior Red Bull team, and following Singapore 2024, he was moved on to make space for Liam Lawson, potentially bringing the curtain down on his Formula 1 career.

