From Lune de Miel avec ma Mère to Marvel, Esteban Ocon has teased “something special” will be happening before the end of the year, but the Haas driver wouldn’t reveal more than that.

Formula 1 driver, race winner and movie star, Ocon has appeared on the big screen twice this year with a small role in a French movie called ‘Lune de Miel avec ma Mère’ [‘Honeymoon with my Mother’] followed by a part in the movie ‘F1’.

Esteban Ocon: “I’ve got something special coming soon.”

Next step?

Marvel, of course.

The huge comic fan has revealed he’s got “something special” that will be unveiled before the end of the year, but wouldn’t reveal more than that.

“That’s a big passion of mine,” he said in an interview with the official F1 website. “I’m really into comics, Marvel Comics in particular.

“We have some exciting movies coming out next year, which are going to be awesome. A new Spiderman, new Avengers. It’s going to be really cool, I can’t wait for that.

“I’ve got something special coming soon as well, which will be very nice, and I hope all the fans will love it!

“It’s going to come before the end of the year, so stay in touch…”

It begs the question, what exactly is Ocon’s favourite movie? Surprisingly, it’s not a Marvel one.

“I think it contradicts what I said before, because I’m a big fan of Marvel, but my favourite movie is The Dark Knight Rises, so it’s actually Batman, kind of.

“It’s more The Dark Knight than Batman. That has to be my favourite.

“It’s DC Comics, and I’m not the biggest fan of DC Comics in general otherwise, but that one with Christian Bale is something insane. Then it’s Iron Man and Spiderman!”

The Frenchman, though, won’t be spending his Christmas holiday sitting in front of the TV, as he revealed that being active and racing, even remote control cars, is a hobby of his.

“Outside of that, I like doing sports with the people I love, mountain biking, going to the gym together…

“But I’m a big petrolhead as well, going to work with my dad on cars, on racing buggies, on go-karts, I like to put my hands into it.

“RC (Remote Control) cars as well. It’s something I do probably a lot more than a lot of drivers. Probably Fernando [Alonso] is very similar in that case, but I like these things, for sure.”

