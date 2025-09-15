Oscar Piastri could soon take Kimi Raikkonen’s nickname of the Iceman, that is the verdict of Nico Rosberg on the unflappable Australian.

As well as being rather good at driving, Piastri has been praised for his forever-relaxed demeanour with the 24-year-old rarely seeming to be too perturbed by anything that has happened to him.

Piastri’s relaxed style is not just in the good moments either as he has been notable for not lashing out at the team when they cost him points such as at the most recent race in Monza.

When analysing the McLaren driver, Rosberg described him as the one who has taken the “torch” of the Iceman from Raikkonen.

“He would deserve the old Kimi Raikkonen nickname – the Iceman,” Rosberg on Sky Sports. “He could pass on the torch to Oscar Piastri!

“It’s always the same performance, whether it’s pressure, no pressure, winning, not winning, it’s just always the same.”

Rosberg was joined on the broadcast by Martin Brundle who agreed with the comparison, saying: “They’re quite similar. They wouldn’t use three words when two will do.”

Piastri himself has said that being calm is who he is but did admit that underneath the surface, he does get nervous just like the rest of his colleagues do.

“I definitely do get nervous, yes. Before every race, the nerves are there,” he said in Zandvoort.

“Firstly, I don’t believe anyone who says they don’t get nervous because I don’t think that’s possible, and it would be a bit weird if you weren’t nervous.

“So [nerves] are definitely there, it’s just how you manage it, how you try and channel it in the right ways. Ultimately, the nerves can be good or bad, and it’s how you manage it that decides that.

“For me, being calm is just part of who I am. Definitely, I’ve learned through the years that that’s how I get the most out of myself as well, and that doesn’t look the same for everybody, so it’s not a magic thing. That’s how I feel like I work best.

“So it’s kind of partly natural and partly through experience and through learning. It’s just how I am in some ways, and how I try to get the best out of them.”

Piastri leads the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship by 31 points with eight races left to go.

