Racing Bulls has unveiled a striking new livery ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The Faenza-based operation has ditched its traditional white for a bold yellow design, with the team claiming it is inspired by Red Bull’s Summer Edition Sudachi Lime.

Racing Bulls reveals yellow Miami Grand Prix livery

The bold new design is reminiscent of the colours worn by Jordan in the late 1990s, with swathes of yellow and black offset by the Red Bull branding on the engine cover.

Complementing the design is the team kit, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad donning yellow overalls for the weekend.

Mechanics and trackside staff will also be decked out in yellow teamwear.

“Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team,” said Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer.

“For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team – creative and willing to push boundaries.

“We’re very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavour and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend.”

While Racing Bulls’ new look is most visible, it is not the only team poised to run an updated look this weekend.

As part of its first ‘home’ Grand Prix, Cadillac has modified its black and white livery to include the Star Spangled Banner across its rear flanks.

It’s a subtle nod to the team’s roots in the United States, which is also home turf for Haas.