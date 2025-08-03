Despite Yuki Tsunoda’s latest Q1 elimination, with the driver out of qualifying for the Hungarian GP in 16th place, Laurent Mekies says the team has no intention of replacing him.

Red Bull are experiencing a difficult weekend at the Hungaroring, with neither driver excelling in any of the sessions.

Red Bull team boss: That’s what we are concentrated on right now

Max Verstappen was 14th in Friday’s practice, before qualifying P8 and declaring to the media, including PlanetF1.com: “It’s been difficult this whole weekend – no grip, front and rear, and it was the same in qualifying.”

Tsunoda had similar issues, saying: “The car balance itself is not that bad, but just the grip level that the car is providing is very, very low.

“It’s not the level that we normally feel.”

Verstappen, though, made it into Q3 in his RB21, qualifying in eighth place where he was three-tenths down on surprise pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.

Tsunoda was almost seven-tenths off the pace in Q1 when he was eliminated.

It’s the latest blow for the Japanese driver, who has not scored a single point for Red Bull Racing since his P10 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Sitting on 10 points in total for the F1 2025 season, and seven as a Red Bull driver, for last six race weekends, questions have been asked about Tsunoda’s Red Bull.

But as his predecessor Christian Horner said before him, new Red Bull team principal Mekies says the 25-year-old isn’t going anywhere.

The brutal world of Formula 1:

👉 Revealed: The shortest F1 careers this century in the brutal world of Formula 1

👉 The ten worst mid-season F1 driver swaps of the 21st century

“The priority is to give Yuki what he needs to perform,” he told Sky F1. “That’s where, with regards to the second seat, that’s where the priority is. It’s what the team is concentrated on.

“They have been trying that for a number of races now. We are trying to find ways together to make a further step. You know, Spa was very positive, certainly from that perspective.

“Here it’s a bit of a tricky weekend overall, so it’s probably a bit more difficult to judge.

“But there is no reason why Yuki’s performance cannot be what we have seen in the past. And that’s what we are concentrated on right now.”

Tsunoda believes he has made a step forward as even though he was out in Q1, Verstappen was also under threat in that session as he was only 11th fastest, with the two separated by 0.163 seconds.

Speaking with the media, including PlanetF1.com, after qualifying, he said he “definitely” progressed in the RB21.

“Obviously, Max is Max, able to do a little bit more,” he continued. “But at the same time definitely positive, like I said.

“I was very close to Max throughout the week. Some sessions ahead. I know something to come from my car.

“So, I think, obviously, frustrating missing out on [getting through] Q1. But also, he was almost out as well. So, something that I can be proud of a little bit.”

Read next: ‘Crucial point’ in Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull claimed by Guenther Steiner