Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull conceding it made a mistake prior to Isack Hadjar’s qualifying DSQ in Miami as untelevised Lewis Hamilton footage emerges following his clash with Franco Colapinto.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Red Bull: Isack Hadjar qualifying DSQ ‘painful’

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Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has conceded that the team “should have spotted” its mistake with Isack Hadjar’s car following his disqualification from Miami Grand Prix qualifying.

Hadjar was excluded from the qualifying results in Florida after his floor was found to be two millimetres beyond the permitted maximum dimensions.

The 23-year-old went on to crash out of the race.

Read more: Red Bull explain how Max Verstappen avoided disqualification after Isack Hadjar incident

Lewis Hamilton spotted waving middle finger at Franco Colapinto

Untelevised footage from the Miami Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton waved his middle finger at Franco Colapinto’s Alpine after their first-lap collision.

Hamilton’s car sustained damage after a clash with Colapinto at Turn 11, costing him around 0.5 seconds per lap.

The Ferrari driver eventually finished sixth, one place ahead of Colapinto who secured his best F1 result.

Read more: Untelevised Lewis Hamilton gesture emerges after Colapinto incident

Laurent Mekies lifts lid on Zak Brown meeting at Miami Grand Prix

Laurent Mekies says he had a “good chat” with Zak Brown at the Miami Grand Prix after the McLaren boss was spotted visiting Red Bull’s hospitality unit in the paddock.

McLaren announced the signing of GianPiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s long-serving Red Bull race engineer, during F1’s extended mid-season break last month.

According to McLaren, Lambiase will link up with his new team ‘no later’ than 2028.

Read more: Laurent Mekies confirms Zak Brown talks as Red Bull McLaren tension eased

FIA president makes stance clear on multi-team ownership

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has warned that multi-team ownership “not the right way” amid Mercedes’ interest in buying a stake in Alpine.

Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore confirmed at this year’s Chinese Grand Prix that Mercedes is among the interested parties in Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the team.

The Enstone outfit revealed in January that Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, has also expressed an interest.

Read more: Mohammed Ben Sulayem says multi-team ownership ‘not right’ in response to Mercedes interest in Alpine

Fernando Alonso: Gearbox improvements new top priority for Aston Martin

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has revealed that there were “no issues” with vibrations over the Miami Grand Prix.

And he believes improvements to the gearbox are now the “number one” priority for the team ahead of the next race in Canada.

Aston Martin recorded its first two-car finish of F1 2026 in Miami with Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll coming home 15th and 17th respectively.

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Read more: Fernando Alonso identifies Aston Martin’s ‘number one fix’ after Miami GP