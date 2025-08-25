The McLaren duo have predicted the 2025 title race will come down to “small margins” as Formula 1 prepares to return from the summer break.

Despite pre-season predictions that this could be an open title fight, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have emerged as the leading candidates with just nine points separating them heading into the second half of the campaign.

With 88 points separating them from the rest of the field, the Drivers’ champion this season will almost certainly come from McLaren but as to which driver that is remains a matter of debate.

Piastri has the edge as it stands, having won a hat-trick of consecutive races earlier in the year but both are of the opinion that it could go either way.

Norris, who has 82 more races under his belt compared to his team-mate, said it will be “small margins” that decide it.

“I think it’s already tough, and it’s going to continue to be tough,” the 25-year-old said. “It’s pretty small margins between us. I’m sure there’s some things I can do better on and improve on, and I’m sure he’ll probably say a similar thing.

“So, it’s going to be a good and tough battle probably till the end. It takes a lot out of you trying to focus so much for every single session, race, everything. So, it’s going to be a long second half of the season.”

Piastri spoke in similar terms but denied that he had missed the opportunity to grab hold of the title race.

“I think it’s going to be a tough second half of the year,” he said. “It has been tough already, and the margins are very fine. So, I think it’s going to be great watching.

“The biggest lead of the year has been 23, and it’s not moved within 10 points for the last ten races almost. So, I’m not really that fussed with [potential missed opportunities].

“Obviously, it would have been nice to have the extra points, but I don’t think it’s necessarily a trend. One second different, and the trend would have looked quite different. Things happening in the last few races differently could have meant quite a different picture.

“But you can say that about pretty much every race this year and about every championship ever. So, I’m not concerned at all. I think the pace for the first half of the year has been very, very strong, and I think the last few races as well have been very good.

“I feel like I’ve driven a lot of strong races, and it’s been very tightly fought. So, I expect more of the same after the break.”

Norris was also in his usual self-critical mood, admitting he is “not making my life very easy for myself at the minute” having let a number of opportunities go by.

“There are those things I need to improve on and want to improve on. I’m not giving myself the best opportunities. Even though the results have looked great, I’m not making my life very easy for myself at the minute.

“So if I can work on those things, then I’ll be in a better place.”

