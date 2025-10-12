Harrowing Robert Kubica memorabilia appears for sale with $15000 price tag

Formula 1 fans with deep pockets have been given the opportunity to secure a race suit formerly worn by Robert Kubica. But, it comes with a dark backstory.

That is because, as per the listing on Facebook Marketplace, it is the race suit which Kubica was wearing when he suffered a major crash at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix. It was a shunt which the driver thankfully withstood, though he was forced to miss the next race.

Robert Kubica Canada 2007 race suit appears for sale

An impressive 2007 campaign for BMW Sauber’s Robert Kubica met an unwanted obstacle, in the form of that year’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Making contact with the Toyota driver by Jarno Trulli approaching the hairpin, the nose of Kubica’s BMW was lifted off the ground by a bump in the grass, triggering a high-speed shunt into the concrete wall.

The wreckage containing Kubica then rolled back across the track, and came to a stop sideways.

To the relief of everyone, Kubica suffered only a mild concussion and a sprained ankle, in what was a triumph for safety standards in Formula 1.

Now, what is claimed to be the race suit which Kubica was wearing at the time of that crash, has appeared for sale on Facebook Marketplace, a platform which allows users to buy and sell items.

The poster, from Montréal – home of the Canadian Grand Prix – has set an asking price of $15,000 Canadian dollars for the race suit. It gives fans not short of some money a chance to own this piece of F1 memorabilia, which will likely prove polarising, since it is tied to a harrowing experience for Kubica, BMW Sauber, and observers.

The description with the post reads: “This is THE suit Kubica wore in 2007 at the Canadian GP where he had his heavy crash.

“As can been seen in the photos the suit was cut by the medical team to extract him from the suit and later was stitched back up. A unique piece of history is available. Item will be removed October 15th.”

Kubica made a winning return to Montréal a year later, emerging victorious in the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix. It proved to be the sole win of his Formula 1 career.

Following a subsequent stint with Renault, Kubica suffered severe injuries in a 2011 rallying accident. He returned to Formula 1 in 2019 for a single, unsuccessful season with the struggling Williams team. He twice raced for his former team – now known as Alfa Romeo rather than Sauber – the following year.

Kubica has since made a highly successful transition to endurance racing. He won the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside AF Course teammates Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye.

