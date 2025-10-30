Naomi Schiff, the former racing driver and Sky F1 pundit, has announced the birth of her first child Raphaël.

Schiff has become a familiar face on television screens since joining Sky Sports ahead of the F1 2022 season, attending a number of races each year in a punditry capacity.

Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff welcomes first child

The 31-year-old, of dual Rwandan-Belgian nationality, also serves as a co-presenter for the French F1 broadcaster Canal+.

Her move into television came after a racing career that saw Schiff finish second in class at the Nurburgring 24-hour race in 2018 and compete in the inaugural season of the now-defunct all-female W Series in 2019.

Schiff finished 16th in the 2019 W Series standings with two points to her name.

Analysis: Mexican Grand Prix

👉 Mexican GP conclusions: Big Norris chance, Verstappen illusion, new Hamilton document incoming

👉 Mexico City Grand Prix driver ratings: Norris leads perfect 10s; Sainz sorrow

After marrying her long-term partner Alexandre Dedieu in September 2024, Schiff announced in May this year that she was pregnant with her first child.

In a recent post to social media, Schiff revealed that her newborn son, Raphaël, arrived on October 8, three days after F1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

She wrote: “Raphaël Schiff-Dedieu • born October 8th 2025

“My little boy, in so little time you have completely changed my world.

“You’ve given me this role I always knew I wanted, but never knew I’d love this deeply.

“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world, to help you feel brave, to lift you when you fall, and to remind you every day just how deeply you’re loved.

“Thank you for making me your mom. Ilysm [I love you so much].”

Schiff’s post has received more than 80,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram at the time of writing, with several high-profile members of the F1 community sending their well wishes.

Jenson Button, Schiff’s fellow Sky F1 pundit and the 2009 F1 world champion, wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

Fellow Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham added: “Absolute perfection. The world needs more posts like this. Love you guys.”

Susie Wolff, the head of the all-female F1 Academy series and wife of Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, said: “Congratulations!!!”

Wolff’s comment was echoed by Victoria Verstappen, the sister of Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who added: “Congratulations!”

Read next: Felipe Massa $82m court case deemed ‘torturous’ as legal attempt to topple Lewis Hamilton doomed ‘to fail’