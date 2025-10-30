Fan footage has revealed that Lando Norris was not the only driver to be booed at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson also treated to a hostile reception by the crowd.

It comes after the New Zealander replaced home hero Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Liam Lawson booed at Mexican Grand Prix along with Lando Norris

Norris collected his sixth victory of the season in Mexico last weekend, reclaiming the lead of the drivers’ standings in the process.

The McLaren driver holds a one-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri ahead of the final four races, with Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen 36 points behind in third.

Despite the impressive nature of his victory, which saw him win from pole position by more than 30 seconds, Norris was on the receiving end of a hostile reception during the post-race celebrations.

The 25-year-old was booed during the post-race interviews, which took place inside the circuit’s signature stadium section, as well as during the podium ceremony.

A local reporter told Norris during the post-race press conference that the negativity towards him stemmed from the events of September’s Italian Grand Prix, where he took three points out of Piastri’s lead after a controversial team orders call by McLaren.

Norris told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets that he was left amused by the reaction by the crowd, commenting that “people can do whatever they want.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Norris was also booed as he passed through the stadium during the pre-race drivers’ parade.

And it has emerged that Norris was not alone in being booed with the crowd also making clear its unhappiness with Lawson.

Footage has emerged on social media of a small number of fans jeering as Lawson’s Racing Bulls car passes through the Turns 4-5-6 complex during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Lawson was embroiled in a heated battle with Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history, in the 2024 race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, at one stage waving his middle finger at the then-Red Bull star.

Perez went on to vacate his Red Bull seat at the end of last season with Lawson announced as his replacement for F1 2025.

However, Lawson found himself replaced after just two races of this season having struggled as Verstappen’s teammate in Australia and China, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping up from the third round in Japan.

The booing of Lawson capped off an eventful weekend for the Racing Bulls driver in Mexico, who retired from the race after five laps due to damage sustained in a first-corner clash with Carlos Sainz’s Williams.

After pitting, Lawson encountered on track a pair of marshals who had been deployed to recover debris from Turn 1.

Lawson was heard saying over team radio after the incident: “Oh my God, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?”

He added: “Oh my God dude. I could have f***ing killed them!”

Speaking after his retirement, Lawson accused Sainz of “killing our race”, estimating that the damage he suffered at the first corner cost him three seconds per lap.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I don’t think he’s done it intentionally. I’m sure he’s not intentionally driven into me, but it’s just one of those things.

“I completely understand Turn 1 on the first lap. It’s chaotic.

“But we’re all trying to be aware of what’s going on and you can’t just decide to cut the chicane without looking to your left, because he’s hit me so hard that it’s just destroyed the whole side of the floor, broken my front wing and just killed our race.

“We were three seconds a lap off after that. It’s just one of those things, unfortunately.

“I left plenty of space next to Carlos and I think he’s decided to cut the chicane, but hasn’t looked left. I’m right there and he’s just driven into the side of me.

“It’s something that just sucks. I think you’ve got to have more awareness, honestly.

“But it’s destroyed the side of our car and then we had to retire.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

