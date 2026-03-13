Flavio Briatore says negotiations over the sale of Otro’s stake in Alpine are with Mercedes, “not” with Toto Wolff, amid reports the Mercedes co-owner is a bidder for Otro Capital’s stake in the Alpine F1 team.

PlanetF1.com understands Toto Wolff is among several bidders seeking to buy the 24 percent Alpine stake currently held by American investment consortium Otro Capital. Former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is also one of those interested parties.

Flavio Briatore says there has been no talks with Toto Wolff

Otro Capital, whose high-profile investors include Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and golfer Rory McIlroy, among others, bought a 24 percent stake in Alpine three years ago. The investment group paid €200 million at the time.

Now, three years later, it is looking to sell.

There are currently several interested parties, including former Formula 1 rivals; Wolff and Horner.

While it’s been known for months that Horner is keen to return to the paddock, declaring he has “unfinished business” in Formula 1, Wolff’s bid came as a surprise.

It is understood that the Austrian, who owns a 28 percent stake in Mercedes F1, having recently sold five percent to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, lodged a bid in recent weeks.

However, according to Alpine team boss Briatore, Alpine’s negotiations are with Mercedes, not Wolff.

“Every day it’s a new situation,” he said during Friday’s team principal press conference in Shanghai.

“But what I want to say, I know it’s a negotiation from Mercedes, not with Toto, with Mercedes, and we see.

“At this moment, we have three or four potential buyers. Not to forget, we’re talking about the Otro share, nothing to do with Alpine. It the share of Otro, to sell the 24 percent and there are a few candidates ready to do the deal.”

Asked if he was tempted to buy the stake himself, Briatore emphatically replied: “No, no, no.

“Just looking what’s going on, and just watching what’s going on.

“We have no communication with Toto at this moment. So if somebody buys the shares, we are very happy.”

This season Alpine became a Mercedes customer team, switching to Mercedes HPP power units after scrapping its Renault engine programme. The Enstone team is also using Mercedes’ gearboxes.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher approached Mercedes for comment on Wolff’s reported bid.

A spokesperson said: “Mercedes is a key strategic partner of Alpine, and we are being kept apprised of the latest developments.”

As for Alpine, it wouldn’t comment on the specific bidders.

“The team is regularly approached and contacted by multiple parties and potential investors,” said a team spokesperson.

“We do not comment on any specific names or individuals in question. Any discussions are not a matter for the team; they’re between the current stakeholders and parties expressing an interest.

“The primary focus for the team is the immediate task at hand, which is the start of the racing season and seeing a sustained recovery of performance on track.”

