Never mind the football, Seahawks versus Patriots for the Super Bowl title, Sunday night’s extravaganza is all about the halftime show and the adverts that stay with you for life – thanks Budweiser for that puppy love commercial from 2015 (I’m not crying, you are).

But tonight the Super Bowl commercials will deliver something a little different, something historic. Cadillac F1’s first F1 car.

Cadillac and Super Bowl, the American dream

We’ve seen Formula 1’s newest team out on track conducting a private shakedown, followed by the Barcelona shakedown.

We’ve seen Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas posing for photographs in their black kit with white accents. Those Nike trainers.

Even the rebranded Brad Pitt’s ‘F1 Movie’ Apex motorhome, but what we haven’t seen is the livery that Cadillac will run in its debut campaign.

We also don’t know the name of the car.

All that will be revealed tonight.

Cadillac will launch its very first Formula 1 car during American’s most hallowed sporting night, the Super Bowl final.

Cadillac has booked, and for a pretty penny or two, one of the Super Bowl advert slots to unveil its all-new F1 2026 car.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ferrari-powered Cadillac will not be one of the halftime adverts but rather has a fourth-quarter slot – just as the action on the field hopefully heats up for a tense finale. Expect a 30-second video.

The American publication claims that after the livery has been displayed, the ad will feature a prominent “watch on Apple TV” with Apple now the home for Formula 1 racing in America.

“F1 sits at the intersection of sports, innovation and culture, and the fan engagement is evolving quickly with even more energy than ever,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of services.

“Seeing Cadillac enter the grid in such a bold way is incredibly exciting, and a great signal of where the sport continues to head.”

“The ultimate goal is to build a fan base for the Cadillac Formula 1 team, and so when we think about the avenue and method of doing that, the Super Bowl serves that purpose so well in multiple different ways,” Cassidy Towriss, Cadillac F1’s brand advisor told AdWeek.

Can you watch the Cadillac ad live?

The Super Bowl final is on air for free on Channel 5 and will also be available on Sky Sports in the UK.

In South Africa, it is on the ESPN channel on DSTV.

Australia’s Seven Network will be showing it as will Italy’s DAZN Italy and Mediaset Italy.

But while fans around the world (see below) can watch the Super Bowl on various broadcasters, that unfortunately doesn’t mean they will get to see the ads, as those are often locked in locally.

Some reports claim the ads, including Cadillac’s unveiling, will be shown live to American audiences.

But stay tuned to PlanetF1.com because as soon as the advert is available, we’ll bring it to you.

Cadillac’s Times Square thaw

And if you’re not a football fan, Cadillac is also unveiling its livery in Times Square, New York.

A frosted exhibit will be in the iconic streets of the Big Apple until 9 February. As the countdown to the launch winds down, the frost will ‘thaw’ to eventually reveal the livery.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2C9EsFGR5s8?si=ei2hrOiAIK5HPgaO

Full list of countries and channels to watch Super Bowl final and Cadillac launch

