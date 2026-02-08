Watch the Cadillac launch at Super Bowl as American team realises F1 dream
Never mind the football, Seahawks versus Patriots for the Super Bowl title, Sunday night’s extravaganza is all about the halftime show and the adverts that stay with you for life – thanks Budweiser for that puppy love commercial from 2015 (I’m not crying, you are).
But tonight the Super Bowl commercials will deliver something a little different, something historic. Cadillac F1’s first F1 car.
Cadillac and Super Bowl, the American dream
Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust
We’ve seen Formula 1’s newest team out on track conducting a private shakedown, followed by the Barcelona shakedown.
We’ve seen Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas posing for photographs in their black kit with white accents. Those Nike trainers.
Even the rebranded Brad Pitt’s ‘F1 Movie’ Apex motorhome, but what we haven’t seen is the livery that Cadillac will run in its debut campaign.
We also don’t know the name of the car.
All that will be revealed tonight.
Cadillac will launch its very first Formula 1 car during American’s most hallowed sporting night, the Super Bowl final.
Cadillac has booked, and for a pretty penny or two, one of the Super Bowl advert slots to unveil its all-new F1 2026 car.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ferrari-powered Cadillac will not be one of the halftime adverts but rather has a fourth-quarter slot – just as the action on the field hopefully heats up for a tense finale. Expect a 30-second video.
The American publication claims that after the livery has been displayed, the ad will feature a prominent “watch on Apple TV” with Apple now the home for Formula 1 racing in America.
“F1 sits at the intersection of sports, innovation and culture, and the fan engagement is evolving quickly with even more energy than ever,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of services.
“Seeing Cadillac enter the grid in such a bold way is incredibly exciting, and a great signal of where the sport continues to head.”
“The ultimate goal is to build a fan base for the Cadillac Formula 1 team, and so when we think about the avenue and method of doing that, the Super Bowl serves that purpose so well in multiple different ways,” Cassidy Towriss, Cadillac F1’s brand advisor told AdWeek.
Can you watch the Cadillac ad live?
The Super Bowl final is on air for free on Channel 5 and will also be available on Sky Sports in the UK.
In South Africa, it is on the ESPN channel on DSTV.
Australia’s Seven Network will be showing it as will Italy’s DAZN Italy and Mediaset Italy.
But while fans around the world (see below) can watch the Super Bowl on various broadcasters, that unfortunately doesn’t mean they will get to see the ads, as those are often locked in locally.
Some reports claim the ads, including Cadillac’s unveiling, will be shown live to American audiences.
But stay tuned to PlanetF1.com because as soon as the advert is available, we’ll bring it to you.
Cadillac’s Times Square thaw
And if you’re not a football fan, Cadillac is also unveiling its livery in Times Square, New York.
A frosted exhibit will be in the iconic streets of the Big Apple until 9 February. As the countdown to the launch winds down, the frost will ‘thaw’ to eventually reveal the livery.
https://youtube.com/shorts/2C9EsFGR5s8?si=ei2hrOiAIK5HPgaO
Full list of countries and channels to watch Super Bowl final and Cadillac launch
Andorra – beIN Sport, M6
Angola – ESPN Africa
Argentina – ESPN Mexico & South America
Austria – DAZN Germany, RTL
Australia – Seven Network
The Bahamas – Cable Bahamas
Bangladesh – JioStar (Star India)
Belgium – DAZN (Belgium)
Benin – ESPN Africa
Bhutan JioStar (Star India)
Bolivia – ESPN Mexico & South America
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Telekom Srbija (TV Arena Sport)
Botswana – ESPN Africa
Brazil – Globo
Bulgaria – A1 Max Sport
Burkina Faso – ESPN Africa
Burundi ESPN – Africa
Cameroon – ESPN Africa
Canada – Bell, DAZN Canada
Cape Verde – ESPN Africa
Chad – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
Chile – ESPN Mexico & South America
China – Disney China, Douyin, GDTV, SMG (aka G Sports), Tencent (QQ Digital)
Colombia – ESPN Mexico & South America
Comoros – ESPN Africa
Congo Democratic Republic – ESPN Africa
Congo Republic – ESPN Africa
Croatia – Telekom Srbija (TV Arena Sport)
Czech – Network4, Nova Sport
Denmark – TV2 Denmark
Djibouti – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
Ecuador – ESPN Mexico & South America
Eritrea beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
Estonia – TV3 Baltics
Ethiopia – ESPN Africa
Finland – Nelonen (Finland)
France – beIN Sport, M6
French Overseas Territories – beIN Sport, M6
Egypt – beIN MENA
Equatorial Guinea – ESPN Africa
Gabon – ESPN Africa
Gambia – ESPN Africa
Germany – DAZN Germany, RTL
Ghana – ESPN Africa
Greece – Cosmote
Guinea – ESPN Africa
Guinea Bissau – ESPN Africa
Hong Kong – PCCW
Hungary – Network4
Iceland – 365 Media / SYN
India – JioStar (Star India)
Indonesia – Emtek
In-Flight – Sport24 In-Flight
Iran – beIN MENA
Iraq – beIN MENA
Ireland – British Sky Broadcasting, Virgin Media TV Ireland
Israel – METV, Sport 5
Italy – DAZN Italy (OTT), Mediaset Italy
Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire) – ESPN Afirca
Japan – DAZN Japan, Nippon Television Network Company
Jordan – beIN MENA
Kenya – ESPN Africa
Kuwait – beIN MENA
Latvia – TV3 Baltics
Lebanon – beIN MENA
Lesotho – ESPN Africa
Liberia – ESPN Africa
Libya – beIN MENA
Lichtenstein – DAZN Germany, RTL
Lithuania – TV3 Baltics
Luxembourg – DAZN Germany, RTL
Madagascar – beIN Sport, ESPN Africa
Malawi – ESPN Africa
Maldives – JioStar (Star India)
Mali – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
Mauritania – beIN MENA
Mauritius – BeIN Sport, ESPN Africa
Mayotte – ESPN Africa
Mexico – FOX Sports Mexico , TV Azteca, Televisa
Monaco – BeIN Sport, M6
Montenegro and North Macedonia – Telekom Srbija (TV Arena Sport)
Morocco – beIN MENA
Mozambique – ESPN Africa
Namibia – ESPN Africa
Nepal – JioStar (Star India)
Netherlands – ESPN Netherlands
New Zealand – TVNZ
Niger – ESPN Africa
Nigeria – ESPN Africa
Norway – VG (Norway)
Oman – beIN MENA
Pacific Islands – ESPN Australia/Pac Rim
Palestinian Territories – beIN MENA
Paraguay – ESPN Mexico & South America
Peru – ESPN Mexico & South America
Philippines – TapDMV
Poland – Polsat
Portugal – DAZN (Portugal)
Qatar – beIN MENA
Romania – CME ProTV (Saran)
Reunion – beIN Sport, ESPN Africa
Rwanda – ESPN Africa
San Marino – DAZN Italy, Mediaset Italy
Sao Tome & Principe – ESPN Africa
Saudi Arabia – beIN MENA
Senegal – ESPN Africa
Serbia (including Kosovo) – Telekom Srbija (TV Arena Sport)
Seychelles – ESPN Africa
Sierra Leone – ESPN Africa
Singapore – StarHub
Slovakia – Network4, Nova Sport
Slovenia – Telekom Srbija (TV Arena Sport)
Somalia – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
South Africa – ESPN Africa
South Korea – MBC Korea, Coupang
South Sudan – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
South TyrolvDAZN Italy, Mediaset Italy
Spain – DAZN (Spain),Mediaset Spain
Sri Lanka – JioStar (Star India)
St. Helena – ESPN Africa
Sudan – beIN MENA, ESPN Africa
Swaziland – ESPN Africa
SwitzerlandvDAZN Germany, RTL
Syria – beIN MENA
Taiwan – Elta
Tanzania – ESPN Africa
Thailand – AIS
Togo – ESPN Africa
Trinidad & Tobago – ESPN Mexico & South America
Tunisia – beIN MENA
Turkey – Saran Sport (Turkey)
UAE – beIN MENA
Uganda – ESPN Africa
United Kingdom – British Sky Broadcasting, Paramount (Channel 5)
Uruguay – ESPN Mexico & South America
Vatican City – DAZN Italy, Mediaset Italy
Venezuela – Meridiano TV
Western Sahara – ESPN Africa
Yemen – beIN MENA
Zambia – ESPN Africa
Zanziba – ESPN Africa
Zimbabwe – ESPN Africa
Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.
You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!
Read next: Horner: Daniel Ricciardo could have been world champion with Red Bull