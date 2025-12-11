Helmut Marko will step down from his role at Red Bull at the end of 2025, but has overseen a significant number of drivers on their way to Formula 1.

Red Bull GmbH recently confirmed that senior advisor Marko will step down at the end of the year, having been at the helm of Red Bull’s driver development programme for the past two decades.

F1 quiz: Every driver to make Red Bull or sister team debut in Marko’s tenure

Marko is known for having been a hard taskmaster in his time with Red Bull, seeking drivers for its junior programme with the sole potential to go to the very top in Formula 1.

Such has been the programme’s faith in its drivers, Red Bull Racing has rarely looked outside its junior stable in hiring drivers to put in its ‘senior’ team in its 20 years on the grid.

Marko denied having been too harsh on the drivers in the programme, however, explaining the team’s overall success rate in producing professional racing drivers.

He recently told Formula 1’s Beyond the Grid podcast: “It’s always hard if you tell them that the Formula 1 programme is stopped or they won’t make it, but we made a statistic – more than 95% of the drivers which we had in the programme and didn’t make it to Formula 1 are racing in Formula E, in sports cars or [others].

“They earn more money than they would in a normal job, and they do what they like. So in the end, everybody should be thankful that it was in our programme.”

Now, we’re looking to see how you do in naming every Red Bull junior driver to have joined Formula 1 in the team’s two decades on the grid, with two Red Bull teams on the grid in Red Bull Racing, or its sister team in any of its Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri or Racing Bulls guises.

Remember, not every Red Bull junior driver’s first team was one of the Red Bull-affiliated teams, but they may have later moved to either Red Bull Racing or its sister team.

Some have gone all the way to becoming title winners, while others did not quite achieve the same levels of success in Formula 1.

We’ve also been generous and given you each driver’s year of their Formula 1 debuts, as well as their nationalities and a healthy 10 minutes for you to make your guesses.

Best of luck!