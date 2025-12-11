Your Thursday dose of F1 news has arrived, with two F1 hopefuls having hit trouble during Super Formula testing in Japan.

There is a closer look at a request sent to the teams ahead of behind-closed-doors testing and much more, so let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Unusual 2026 testing request handed to teams

Formula 1 teams are understood to be asked that, if they have not revealed their F1 2026 liveries by the time the first behind-closed-doors test takes place in Barcelona in January, a request has come for the teams to run camouflage or plain black liveries.

With significant new regulations on their way, the test is designed to offer teams an opportunity to iron out any teething issues with their new machines away from the public gaze.

As such, there is no real incentive for teams to be decked out in their 2026 colours.

Indeed, with two tests to follow shortly afterwards in Bahrain, they’ve been asked specifically not to, so that the first look fans get of the new cars in their fresh paint happens there.

Who is the most cost-effective F1 driver in 2025?

Prominent business magazine Forbes has published its list of the highest-paid Formula 1 drivers in 2025, with Max Verstappen narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton in reported earnings.

We have decided to look at those figures another way, in terms of which drivers have given their respective teams value for money by calculating their reported wage cost next to the number of points scored.

World Rally champion ends Super Formula test early

Two-time champion in the World Rally Championship, Kalle Rovanpera, is embarking on a single-seater career from 2026, but had to pull out of his first Super Formula test partway through, after discovering a medical issue.

By the lunch-time break on the first day, Rovanpera’s test came to a premature end as he suffered from balance and vision issues.

PlanetF1.com understands that the Finn began suffering from vertigo during the morning session behind the wheel and, over the lunch break, was diagnosed with BPPV (Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo).

This inner ear disorder is most commonly seen in older people, usually in the 50s-70s age range, and can be triggered by head injuries; however, no specific cause can always possible to diagnose.

Double trouble in Super Formula test for Jack Doohan

Alpine reserve Jack Doohan, who lost his race seat to Franco Colapinto in Formula 1 earlier this season, is also looking for a way back onto the grid in single-seaters, taking part at the same Suzuka test of Super Formula.

However, the Australian suffered two crashes through the difficult Degner corners on back-to-back days, as he looks to secure a place on the grid in 2026.

Hill responds to satirical Norris post

Long-running British satire show, ‘Have I Got News For You’, pointed out Lando Norris’ ‘underdog story’ by coming from a wealthy background, to which 1996 World Champion, Damon Hill, took exception.

Writing on X, Hill said: “Oh Sweet Jesus. I didn’t expect this from you guys. Really? Pathetic.

“The kid literally had no life other than racing and working towards winning. So we should all start in the slums should we? Like you did. Eh?

“Lets have a closer look at your story…”

