Teams will head to Barcelona for the first official running of F1 2026 with a number of restrictions placed upon them.

That includes an unusual request to run in either a plain or camouflaged livery if they’ve not yet unveiled their 2026 look.

Teams face livery restrictions for ‘closed doors’ F1 2026 Barcelona test

The Barcelona test marks the first track running for the new season, but itis set to be held behind closed doors in Barcelona.

With significant new regulations on their way, the test is designed to offer teams an opportunity to iron out any teething issues with their new machines away from the public gaze.

As such, there is no real incentive for teams to be decked out in their 2026 colours.

Indeed, with two tests to follow shortly afterwards in Bahrain, they’ve been asked specifically not to, so that the first look fans get of the new cars in their fresh paint happens there.

Watch our drifting finale with V14

Bahrain is understood to pay handsomely for the right to host testing, which has become a televised event in recent seasons.

It is why the likes of Williams is offering fans an opportunity to vote on the design it will carry during the Barcelona test, and the first official test in Bahrain.

In Abu Dhabi, PlanetF1.com was shown a 3D print of a 2026 spec F1 machine, a model produced as a means to begin explaining the new ruleset to fans via broadcasters.

Next year’s F1 cars have next to no carryover, with the machines set to be both shorter and lighter with a view to producing even closer racing.

It’s a significant change, described by some as the biggest in F1 history, with both engine and chassis regulations being radically overhauled.

That will see an increased focus on electrical energy from the engine, up to around 50 per cent, while chassis design will introduce moveable aerodynamics.

Different power and wing modes will also be introduced to help boost competition and do away with DRS.

Combined, it presents a significant challenge for not only the teams but also power unit manufacturers, hence the appetite for a closed-door five-day test in Barcelona on January 26-30.

🔍 A closer look at F1 2026 machinery, with a 3D printed model render of the cars of the future put on display by the FIA in Abu Dhabi. [📸 @matcoch and @thomasmaheronf1] pic.twitter.com/egzvnLR4RS — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 6, 2025

Across those five days, teams will be able to run on any three.

PlanetF1.com understands official footage and content out of the Barcelona test is expected to be extremely restricted, and likely limited to social media posts and short-form interviews with drivers without on-track vision – though each team and F1 itself is still ironing out the individual approaches.

Following Barcelona, teams will head to Bahrain for the first official test on February 11-13, and a second on February 18-20.

Read next: F1 2026: Confirmed car launches and test days for huge regulation changes