Medical issue ends Kalle Rovanpera single-seater test as recovery begins

Kalle Rovanpera’s first Super Formula test came to a premature end this week, with the World Rally star encountering a medical disorder.

Rovanpera had been scheduled to take part in three days of testing at Suzuka ahead of his Super Formula switch, but encountered a medical issue which has sidelined him temporarily.

Kalle Rovanpera diagnosed with BPPV disorder

Two-time World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanpera recently revealed he has retired from the rallying world in order to pursue a single-seater career, with the Finn starting on a development programme with HiTech ahead of a planned switch to Formula 2 in 2027.

As the youngest-ever World Rally Champion, Rovanpera has proven his driving abilities at the highest level of rallying, but has chosen to move into a completely different discipline of motorsport as a new challenge, while continuing to enjoy backing from Toyota Gazoo Racing, with whom he drove in the WRC.

Having recently carried out his first F2 test at Jerez, Rovanpera travelled to Japan this week to take part in a three-day test at Suzuka ahead of his planned switch to the Japanese racing series.

Super Formula is the single-seater category closest in performance to Formula 1, and falls outside the FIA eco-system. However, the competitiveness and high standard of the domestic series means that it is one of the most heavily-weighted series in terms of Super Licence points accumulation, with the Champion securing 30 of the mandated 40 needed for F1.

This places it at the same weighting as the Hypercar class in the World Endurance Championship, the Formula E World Championship, and Formula 3.

Rovanpera will be driving for Hong Kong-based Team KCMG in 2026, with whom he began his testing programme at Suzuka this week.

However, by the lunch-time break on the first day, Rovanpera’s test came to a premature end as he suffered from balance and vision issues.

PlanetF1.com understands that the Finn began suffering from vertigo during the morning session behind the wheel and, over the lunch break, was diagnosed with BPPV (Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo).

This inner ear disorder is most commonly seen in older people, usually in the 50s-70s age range, and can be triggered by head injuries; however, no specific cause can always possible to diagnose.

The symptoms are repeated and include brief periods of vertigo when in motion, with the sufferer encountering debilitating levels of spinning sensations and disorientation.

With Rovanpera medically barred from continuing with the Super Formula test, he’s expected to take a few days to a week off to recover and relax. It’s understood Rovanpera has never shown symptoms of the disorder before, and it’s not expected that his preparations for a racing programme will be further compromised.

Taking to social media after climbing from his car, Rovanpera said, “During midday break, I got symptoms of Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo, which affects balance and vision through the inner ear.

“I got banned from the doctor to drive this week. Really disappointed as we didn’t have a chance to do any proper driving other than our aero test this morning.

“Bad luck to have this in our first outing. Now it’s time to heal up and I can only wait for the next time.”

In a separate announcement, Rovanpera also revealed his single-seater journey will begin in New Zealand in January 2026, where he will aim to begin accumulating points for an FIA Super Licence by way of racing in the Formula Regional Oceania trophy.

Overall victory in this series earns a driver 18 Super Licence points, with points earned all the way down to ninth place in the standings.

Newly-promoted Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad used the same championship to earn extra Super Licence points ahead of his F2 campaign this year, with Rovanpera taking the wheel of a Hitech-backed machine for the challenge.

“I will be starting my single-seater journey in January with Hitech Grand Prix in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy,” he said.

“The 2026 championship will race over four consecutive weekends with two rounds in New Zealand’s North Island and two in the South Island.

“The upcoming years will be the biggest challenge I have faced so far. I will be stepping into the unknown and very far from my comfort zone, which has been rallying for so long.

“But that’s also one of the reasons why I wanted to make this change. I want to learn new things, push my limits, and I’m ready to give my all for this project!”

