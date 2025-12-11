Damon Hill has slammed ‘Have I Got News For You’ for mocking Lando Norris for his “underdog story” after the Briton raced his way to the F1 2025 Drivers’ title.

Norris clinched the World title by two points ahead of Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale, ending the Red Bull driver’s four-year reign.

‘Lando Norris’ World Championship win is a true Formula one underdog story’

But rather than celebrate Norris’ success, the X account for the BBC comedy quiz show had a go at Norris’ privileged background.

“Lando Norris’ World Championship win is a true Formula one underdog story: he came from relative poverty, with his parents struggling to make ends meet on less than a billion pounds,” it wrote on X.

Norris’ father Adam’s net worth is believed to be around £200 million, and he ranked 610th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List with his wealth coming from pensions company Hargreaves Lansdown.

Such was his success, he pretty much retired at age 36 and became an investor in other companies, including investing in Lando’s motor racing career.

Hill, though, wasn’t impressed with the joke.

“Oh Sweet Jesus. I didn’t expect this from you guys. Really? Pathetic,” he replied.

“The kid literally had no life other than racing and working towards winning. So we should all start in the slums should we? Like you did. Eh?

“Lets have a closer look at your story…”

A fan responded to Hill’s criticism: “They’re not wrong though, this is a sport for a very rich few.”

Hill replied: “No its not.”

Hill, who won the 1996 World title with Williams, applauded Norris’ achievements in a column for the Telegraph.

“For me, Lando’s appeal, apart from his abundant talent, is his unique personality,” he wrote.

“He has a relaxed air about him. So much so, in fact, that earlier this season it was looking very much like he didn’t have the killer instinct needed to finish the job.

“In the last part of the season we have seen exactly what Trevor talked about; the ability to learn. From about halfway in the season, Lando turned off his phone. He stopped reading about himself and talking about his mental struggles (perhaps understandable given his sacrifices), and got his head down. Something changed in the second half of this season. As Martin Brundle euphemistically put it, Lando jumped up a notch.

“You could say that. He’s now a world champion. Congratulations, Lando, welcome to the club…..and, relax!”

