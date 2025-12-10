Yuki Tsunoda’s “know what to do” message to Red Bull was “bordering on menacing” as the Red Bull driver prepared to defend and hold up Max Verstappen’s title rival Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi, says Martin Brundle.

But in the end, all his antics did was earn Tsunoda a five-second penalty for forcing Norris off the track in a moment that didn’t have any huge consequences for Norris, who went on to win the title by two points ahead of Verstappen.

Yuki Tsunoda said: “I know what to do, so leave me to it.”

The F1 2025 championship came down to a three-way fight for the title as Norris, Verstappen and Oscar Piastri lined up on the grid separated by 16 points.

Norris was in the pound seats as he led by 12 points ahead of Verstappen, meaning all he needed was to finish inside the top three to be crowned World Champion, irrespective of Verstappen or Piastri’s results.

Verstappen stormed off the line to lead from pole position and Piastri passd Norris at Turn 9 to relegate the Briton to third. But third would be good enough.

Red Bull, with only Verstappen in the championship fight, briefly attempted to use Tsunoda, who started on the hard Pirelli tyres and ran long, to hold up Norris.

Tsunoda was told by his race engineer Richard Wood: “We expected Norris to be in your DRS within 1 lap. All you can do when he catches.”

Tsunoda replied: “I know what to do, so leave me to it.”

But what Tsunoda did crossed the line as he not only changed direction twice, he forced Norris to put wheels off the track.

Watch our drifting finale with V14

Former F1 driver turned Sky commentator Brundle wasn’t impressed with the Japanese driver.

“I really don’t mind a bit of strategic team play,” Brundle wrote in his column for Sky F1, “everybody has two cars to use at their competitive best, but the ‘you know what to do’ radio calls were bordering on menacing, along with him being told the gap from Norris to Leclerc of 1.4 seconds.

“Yuki should have backed Lando up from the tight Turn 12 through to Turn Five on the next lap, that would have been relatively easy and very effective.

“Instead, he chose to weave down the back straight like a drunken sailor while breaching the regulations, and eventually forcing Norris to pass on a filthy part of the track, which became actually, off the track.”

Tsunoda’s antics earned him a five-second penalty and a penalty point on his Super Licence.

The stewards’ ruling read: “Car 4 was making an overtaking move on Car 22. Car 22 made a number of changes of direction which ultimately resulted in Car 4 having to go off track to avoid a collision.

“In doing so, Car 22 also effectively forced Car 4 off the track.”

Brundle agreed with the decision.

“Tsunoda rightly got a five-second penalty for that clear breach, but what of Norris’ pass off-track and maintaining an advantage? He couldn’t hand the place back because Leclerc had now passed Tsunoda too. Fortunately for Norris, the stewards made a rational decision,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi race marked Tsunoda’s last in Formula 1, at least for now, as he’s been dropped to a reserve driver role with Red Bull and Racing Bulls for the F1 2026 season.

Read next: FIA confirms additional Yuki Tsunoda punishment after Lando Norris incident