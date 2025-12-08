Have your say: Did the right driver win the F1 2025 World Championship?

The chequered flag has fallen on the F1 2025 season, and the time has come for you to have your say on the outcome of the Drivers’ title.

Lando Norris earned the podium he needed to win the World Championship for the first time by the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, winning by just two points from Max Verstappen.

Did the right driver win the F1 2025 World Championship?

While the McLaren pair had been at the front for much of the season, Verstappen saw a resurgence in the final third of the year that enabled him to claw back 102 points of what was a 104-point gap to the championship lead after the Dutch Grand Prix.

The four-time champion admitted himself that “other people’s failures” helped him back into contention, and felt the title race would have been over much sooner had he been behind the wheel of a McLaren this season.

McLaren’s over-arching commitment to treating both Norris and Oscar Piastri fairly may have helped, too, with the team choosing not to prioritise one driver over the other for the season.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

That approach did not backfire in the end, though Verstappen was able to overtake Piastri ahead of the season finale, with the Australian having led the standings for more races than any other driver this year.

It could be argued that championships are not won by accident, however, with a sustained period of performance across the whole year required to take the title, with Norris emerging victorious come season’s end.

With all this in mind, the question we are asking you is simple: Did you feel the right driver won the title this year?

We’re looking for your answers as to whether, when the whole season is taken into account, Norris deserved his maiden crown in Formula 1, or if you felt one of Verstappen or Piastri deserved to be victorious.

Make sure to comment underneath this article, too, where we will look to collate some of your thoughts for the next PlanetF1.com Postbox, to be released later this week.

Vote now!

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: The cunning McLaren strategy that cornered Red Bull and delivered Norris the title